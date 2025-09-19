West Bengal Grants Industry Status To Logistics Sector To Boost Growth

MENAFN - KNN India)The West Bengal state cabinet has granted industry status to the logistics sector, a move expected to unlock government incentives and streamline access to bank credit.

With its strategic location, the state is well-positioned to become a logistics hub, facilitating the movement of goods across India and even overseas via rail, road, and port corridors.

While transportation remains the backbone of the sector, other segments-such as warehousing, third-party logistics, and e-commerce-driven delivery networks-are witnessing rapid growth.

The Government of West Bengal had earlier committed to recognising logistics as an industry in its 2023 Logistics Policy, and this formal decision fulfills that promise.

Major companies are already expanding their presence in the state. Flipkart has set up its largest warehouse in Haringhata(Nadia district), while Amazon is building a large facility in Hooghly.

Industry experts believe the industry tag will offer multiple advantages, including easier access to state land for setting up logistics hubs, lower power costs, and cheaper financing, which could significantly cut operational expenses.

The move is also expected to boost employment opportunities, generating jobs for both skilled and unskilled workers. Kolkata is already seen as a crucial dispatch point for goods moving to eastern and northeastern India as well as to neighbouring countries, making it an ideal base for logistics growth.

In addition, the state government has decided to hand over about 194 acres to the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) to develop the Tajpur-Dankuni-Raghunathpur industrial corridor.

It has also approved converting around 193.3 acres in Hirapur (Asansol) fr0m leasehold to freehold to facilitate industrial development.

(KNN Bureau)