Airbus To Set Up R&D Centre In Gujarat To Expand Sourcing From India

MENAFN - KNN India)Global aerospace major Airbus is set to establish a new Research and Development (R&D) Centre of Excellence at Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya in Gujarat.

The move highlights the company's growing focus on India's engineering talent and its intention to strengthen its presence in the country's expanding aerospace ecosystem.

This upcoming centre is expected to play a key role in driving innovation, design, and development capabilities from within India.

Currently, Airbus sources over USD 1 billion worth of components annually from India, collaborating with more than 100 local suppliers.

These components support Airbus' global operations, including commercial aircraft, helicopters, and defence systems.

This significant sourcing footprint showcases India's increasing role in the global aerospace supply chain and Airbus' confidence in Indian manufacturing capabilities.

The plan to open the R&D centre was discussed during a recent meeting between Ashwini Vaishnaw, India's Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, and Jürgen Westermeier, Managing Director of Airbus India.

Vaishnaw welcomed the move, emphasising that the new design centre will boost India's innovation ecosystem and create more opportunities for Indian engineers and researchers.

India has been making a strong push to position itself as a hub for aerospace components, engineering services, and high-end research. Airbus already operates digital and engineering centres in the country, which leverage India's strong base of IT and technical expertise.

The new R&D facility is expected to complement these existing operations and accelerate the development of advanced aerospace technologies.

This initiative not only strengthens Airbus' ties with India but also aligns with the government's vision of promoting domestic manufacturing, R&D, and high-skill job creation. It reflects growing global confidence in India as a strategic partner in the aerospace industry.

