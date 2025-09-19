Canada's largest video game summit returns to Grand Quay this November, doubling in size to host 25+ countries and 1000s of global attendees.

- Jean-Jacques HermansMONTRÉAL, QC, CANADA, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GLOBAL GAMES INDUSTRY GATHERS IN MONTRÉAL FOR THE 2025 MONTRÉAL INTERNATIONAL GAME SUMMIT (MIGS)Canada's largest video game summit doubles in size to host participants from 25+ countries in MontréalThe Montréal International Game Summit (MIGS), Canada's largest and longest-running video game industry event, will take place November 11–12, 2025 at Grand Quay in the Old Port of Montréal. With a footprint twice the size of 2024, MIGS 2025 is set to welcome participants from more than 25 countries, reinforcing Montréal's position as an international hub for the global games industry.The new venue provides 54,000 square feet of bright, open space across two levels, creating the scale needed to accommodate more delegates, more programming, and a stronger international presence. Organized by La Guilde du jeu vidéo du Québec and produced in partnership with XP Gaming, MIGS 2025 will welcome thousands of developers, publishers, investors, and service providers from across Canada and more than 25 countries worldwide to exchange knowledge, secure partnerships, and expand opportunities in North America.“For centuries, the Saint Lawrence River has been the gateway to North America,” says Jean-Jacques Hermans, Executive Director of La Guilde du jeu vidéo du Québec.“MIGS now carries that legacy forward as a gateway to the North American video game industry.”The expansion also unlocks a major leap in programming as MIGS 2025 expands from one to four stages. Among them is the MIGS Audio Summit presented by Audiokinetic, celebrating the company's 25th anniversary and showcasing the globally renowned Wwise Tour. The added capacity enables richer, more focused content across core areas of game development and external development, as well as production, business, and technology.MIGS 2025 strengthens Canada's role in external development with the expanded ExDev Hub presented by Game Caviar. Montréal's transatlantic position makes it a natural meeting point for companies from Europe, North America, the Middle East, and beyond. Connecting 200+ buyers with Game Caviar's global network of 1,400 service providers, the ExDev Hub establishes MIGS as a major North American platform for external development.“External development drives so many of the partnerships that move our industry forward,” says Jason Smith, Founder, Game Caviar.“The ExDev Hub at MIGS 2025 further expands and builds on Montréal's role as a central hub for external development in North America.”International presence is also set to grow significantly, with over 40% of invited speakers coming from outside Canada. Industry leaders will represent countries including Sweden, Denmark, United States, Poland, Switzerland, and China, with speakers from Arrowhead (Helldivers II), Savvy Games (Monopoly GO), Sandfall Interactive (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33), and 11 bit studios (Frostpunk) to name a few. They'll be joined by select Canadian voices, including Playstack, publisher of the hit game Balatro.“MIGS is about connection,” says Jason Lepine, Founder, XP Gaming.“From indies taking their first steps to seasoned studios shaping global hits, Montréal is where the international games industry comes together to collaborate, exchange ideas, and drive the business of creativity forward.”MIGS is expanding access with a new Content Pass for emerging professionals and curious creatives exploring game development. Available at a discounted rate of $349 CAD until October 17 (regular price $399 CAD), the pass includes:.Access to 40+ expert-led talks.Entry to the Innovation Expo.Full access to the Indie ZoneDiscounts are available for group purchases of 10 or more. Tickets can be purchased at migs. Full programming and the speaker list will be announced in the October media release.MIGS 2025 is supported by partners including AMD, Innoprofit, Xsolla, the City of Montréal, Canada Media Fund, Epic Games Store, AWS, Shutterstock, Behaviour Interactive, EA Motive, Ubisoft, Gameloft Montréal, Investissement Québec, Red Barrels, and many others, highlighting both the event's global reach and its deep ties to the local industry.For the latest news and updates, visit migs and follow MIGS on LinkedIn, X/Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Media can access the official press kit here.ABOUT LA GUILDE DU JEU VIDÉO DU QUÉBECLa Guilde is a nonprofit cooperative representing independent and international game developers, creators, academic institutions, and related entrepreneurs based in Québec. With over 330 members, La Guilde is the largest organization of its kind worldwide and a leading voice in the global games industry.ABOUT XP GAMINGXP Gaming connects the global video game industry through world-class B2B events that drive business, collaboration, and growth.Flagship conferences like Montréal International Game Summit (MIGS), XP Game Summit, and XP Indie Biz Connect in Vancouver and Atlantic Canada serve as key platforms for networking, knowledge exchange, and deal-making – connecting developers, publishers, investors, and service providers to shape the future of games.– 30 –

Ryan Sno-Wood

XP Gaming Inc

+1 902-818-8475

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.