Goin' Postal Of Sneads Ferry Celebrates 2 Year Anniversary

Goin' Postal of Sneads Ferry is excited to be celebrating its 2nd anniversary of serving the community with shipping, printing, and more business services.

SNEADS FERRY, NC, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Goin' Postal of Sneads Ferry, a proud provider of shipping and business services, is thrilled to be celebrating its second anniversary this month. Since opening on September 20th, 2023, Goin' Postal of Sneads Ferry has offered professional packing, shipping, printing, and many more business solutions to the Sneads Ferry community.

Over the past two years, Goin' Postal of Sneads Ferry has worked to become a reliable resource for individuals and businesses searching for a convenient place to take care of their shipping. The team has focused on building a reputation for reliability and customer care.

Along with shipping services using carriers such as USPS, FedEx, UPS, and DHL, Goin' Postal of Sneads Ferry offers professional packing options, including custom box making. They are also happy to provide a range of solutions, from mailbox rentals to passport photos.

“These past two years have been great to us,” said Ben Hodgins, Owner of Goin' Postal of Sneads Ferry.“The team and I have worked hard to become a cornerstone of the Sneads Ferry community. I hope that we continue to do so for many more years to come.”

To honor this milestone, the Goin' Postal of Sneads Ferry team is committed to continuing to serve the community with customer satisfaction in mind while making strides to expand their services. They look forward to growing the business to take care of the residents of Sneads Ferry efficiently and effectively, meeting the evolving needs of printing, shipping, and more.

To learn more about Goin' Postal of Sneads Ferry's services, call (910) 252-9704 or visit .

About Goin' Postal of Sneads Ferry

Goin' Postal of Sneads Ferry is a one-stop shop for all things packing, shipping, printing, and more. With a commitment to customer care, the team is proud to offer businesses and individuals reliable solutions in the Sneads Ferry area. They are located at 1236 NC Hwy 210, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460.

