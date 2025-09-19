Russians Do Not Control Any Area Of Kupiansk And Act According To“Masquerade” Tactic - Commander Of“Achilles” Regiment
“At this moment, the enemy does not control any of the districts of Kupiansk. However, there is a high presence of sabotage and reconnaissance groups, and the enemy is using 'masquerade' tactics. The enemy dresses in civilian clothes and tries to infiltrate deep into the city,” Fedorenko said.
He noted that in this way, the Russian army is accomplishing several tasks. In particular, under the guise of civilians, it infiltrates areas where the Ukrainian Defense Forces are located to gather and transmit information about the movement of equipment and personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups also seek to appear in well-known places in Kupiansk to unfurl the Russian flag and take photos with it.“After that, the enemy plans to spread the news that Russian troops are successfully advancing and taking control of Kupiansk,” the commander added.Read also: Fighting for Kupiansk: Ukrainian forces conduct counter-sabotage operations
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian defenders are conducting counter-sabotage measure in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, blocking and destroying Russian invaders in forests, cottage areas, and the surrounding areas.
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
