Global Dietary Fibers Market To Grow By 2031, Reaching USD 12.2 Bn At 8.5% CAGR Driven By Health Trends

- DataM IntelligenceAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global dietary fibers market has been valued at USD 6.4 billion in 2022. DataM Intelligence forecasts it to grow to approximately USD 12.2 billion by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.5% over the period 2024-2031.Get a Sample PDF Brochure of the Report (Use Corporate Email ID for a Quick Response):Dietary fibers (also known as roughage) are the indigestible parts of plant-based foods such as whole grains, vegetables, legumes, fruits, nuts, and seeds. They resist breakdown by human digestive enzymes; depending on their solubility, fermentability, and viscosity, they impact health in different ways regulating digestion and bowel function, modulating blood glucose levels, improving lipid profiles, supporting gut microbiota, and increasing satiety (which helps weight management). They also play roles in lowering risk of several chronic diseases including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity, and gastrointestinal disorders.Key growth drivers behind this expansion include:. Rising incidence of chronic diseases (diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease) which push consumers and public health systems toward preventive nutrition.. Growing consumer awareness of digestive health, gut microbiome, satiety, and the role of fibers in metabolic wellness.. Demand for functional foods and beverages, fortified foods, clean-label and natural ingredients.. Supportive regulatory frameworks and health claims in many regions enabling manufacturers to highlight fiber benefits on packaging and in marketing.In terms of largest segments or leaders:. Physical property / type: The market is divided into soluble and insoluble fibers. Both are growing but each with different dynamics. Soluble fibers are particularly in demand for their health benefits related to cholesterol, blood sugar regulation, etc., and are easier to incorporate into many food and beverage applications.. Geographical region: North America is the largest region in terms of current market size. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region over the forecast period. That's due to increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and changes in dietary habits that favour functional and fortified foods.Key Highlights from the Report. The global dietary fibers market was valued at approximately USD 6.4 billion in 2022.. It is projected to reach about USD 12.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over 2024-2031.. Soluble dietary fibers market reached USD 2.7 billion in 2023, expected to hit roughly USD 5 billion by 2031, at ~8% CAGR.. The largest geographic region currently is North America; Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region between 2024-2031.. Key applications include Food & Beverages and Pharmaceuticals, with food & beverages being the dominant application segment.. Leading product types are soluble vs insoluble, with both gaining traction-but soluble fibers are more sought for health claims and functional integration.Market SegmentationBased on the DataM Intelligence report and complementary research, the dietary fibers market can be segmented along several key dimensions type (physical property), source (raw material), application, and region.. By Physical Property / Type:Two main categories: soluble dietary fibers and insoluble dietary fibers. Soluble fibers dissolve in water or swell to form viscous gels. Common types include inulin, pectin, β-glucan, resistant dextrins, etc. These are favored for metabolic and cardiovascular health. Insoluble fibers do not dissolve, add bulk, aid bowel regularity, and promote satiety. Each type sees different growth rates, with soluble fibers generally enjoying stronger demand.. By Source / Raw Material:Raw materials include cereals & grains (wheat, oats, barley, rice bran, etc.), fruits & vegetables (apples, banana, citrus peels, etc.), legumes, nuts & seeds, and others. Cereals & grains are dominant today due to cost, supply chain, and tradition. Fruits & vegetables and legumes are growing especially in premium, clean-label markets.. By Application / End-User:The primary applications are:1. Food & Beverages – functional foods, snacks, bakery, beverages fortified with fiber. This is the largest application segment.2. Pharmaceuticals / Nutraceuticals – fibers used in supplements, controlled drug delivery, excipients, etc.3. Animal Feed – increasingly, fiber components are added to feed to improve digestive health of animals.4. Others – cosmetics, personal care, etc., though smaller in share.. By Region:Segments include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Each region has distinct drivers (regulation, consumer awareness, income levels) and growth rates. North America leads in absolute value; Asia-Pacific leads in growth rate.Looking For A Detailed Full Report? Get it here:Regional InsightsNorth AmericaNorth America (particularly the United States) holds the largest share of the dietary fibers market. Consumers are more aware of dietary fiber benefits, regulatory agencies allow fiber health claims, and food manufacturers have well-established supply chains to include fiber in many products.Asia-PacificAsia-Pacific is the fastest growing region. Rising disposable incomes, urbanization, changing lifestyle and diet, growth in middle class, plus increasing regulatory focus on nutrition in countries like China, India, and Japan are all pushing demand.EuropeEurope remains an important and mature market. Strict labeling and health claim regulations, a strong trend for organic, plant-based products, and emphasis on sustainability and traceability characterize the region.Latin America, Middle East & AfricaThese regions are behind in current per capita consumption but catching up. Awareness campaigns and rising health consciousness are helping. Affordability and logistics remain challenges but untapped opportunities exist.Market DynamicsDrivers. Health & disease prevention trends. Functional food and clean-label demand. Regulatory support for fiber claims. Innovation in product forms and sources. Consumer lifestyle shifts and awarenessRestraints. Cost and price sensitivity. Taste and texture challenges. Regulatory variability. Consumer awareness gaps. Raw material and supply chain constraintsOpportunities. Novel ingredient innovation. Expanding applications in pharma, feed, and personal care. Emerging market penetration. Public health and regulatory promotion. Opportunities. Novel ingredient innovation. Expanding applications in pharma, feed, and personal care. Emerging market penetration. Public health and regulatory promotion. Sustainability and upcycling of raw materials Fibersol. Ingredion. Benefiber. Citrucel. Fiber Choice. Konsyl. Metamucil. Vitafusion. Roquette FrèresRecent Developments:. In July 2025, Comet Bio introduced Arrabina, a prebiotic fiber ingredient made from upcycled wheat crop residues. The fiber is fully soluble, has verified prebiotic certification, low carbon footprint, and is suited for clean-label applications like snack bars, beverages, and supplements.. In March 2025, Otsuka Foods released Mannan Gohan with Glutinous Barley and Brown Rice, a packaged rice mix providing about five times the dietary fiber of white rice, or roughly half the recommended daily fiber intake. This product gives Japanese consumers an easy way to boost fiber just by eating a staple food.ConclusionWhile North America remains a market leader in absolute terms, Asia-Pacific represents the greatest growth potential in coming years. Soluble fibers in particular are benefitting from regulatory-friendly health claims and increasing demand in functional food & beverage sectors.For businesses, this is a market that rewards innovation-in sources, in applications, and in consumer education. For consumers, the growth of fiber means better options, clearer health benefits, and more diverse ways to include fiber in daily diets.

