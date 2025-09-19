U.S. Air Force 5Th Bomb Wing Selects Decision Lens To Modernize Planning And Enhance Wing Readiness

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Brig. Gen. Jeremy Sloane (Ret.), SVP at Decision Lens

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Decision Lens is pleased to announce that it has been selected for use by the United States Air Force 5th Comptroller Squadron at Minot Air Force Base to modernize the planning and execution of its Annual Prioritization and Unfunded Requirements (UFRs) process in support of the 5th Bomb Wing.

As part of its broader initiative to improve transparency, agility, and mission alignment in financial planning, the 5th Comptroller Squadron is implementing a centralized, purpose-built system to replace manual, spreadsheet-based processes. This approach will provide real-time visibility into funding requirements, enhance collaboration across stakeholders, and streamline the justification and execution of resourcing decisions. By embracing structured, data-driven planning, the squadron is positioned to ensure that every dollar supports mission readiness and can quickly adapt to emerging priorities.

Brig. Gen. Jeremy Sloane (Ret.), Senior Vice President, Air Force & Space Force at Decision Lens, said,

“Throughout my Air Force career, I saw firsthand how difficult it can be to align limited resources with fast-changing mission demands. When wings have a clear, agile framework for prioritization, it transforms how effectively they can respond. Modernizing the UFR process isn't just a back-office improvement-it directly impacts mission readiness and the ability to generate combat power.”

Making better, faster decisions is becoming a critical advantage for the Department of Defense (DoD). In alignment with recent mandates encouraging the adoption of commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) solutions, agencies are turning to proven technologies that enable faster deployment, improved agility, and reduced operational risk. Platforms like Decision Lens-with capabilities such as intake automation, structured decision frameworks, and scenario planning-embody the intent of these directives by providing immediate value, enhanced transparency, and mission-driven prioritization.

As the strategic environment continues to evolve and fiscal pressure increases, financial managers across the Air Force must be prepared to act quickly, defend decisions, and optimize limited resources. The growing use of Decision Lens across the Air Force reflects this shift toward technology-enabled planning and underscores the Department's broader embrace of commercially proven tools to meet mission demands.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. Since 2005, Decision Lens has enabled customers across the intelligence community, Department of Defense, federal civilian agencies, and state and local government to achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.

About the USAF 5th Comptroller Squadron

The 5th Comptroller Squadron funds and enables the Minot AFB mission through financial advice and customer service. The 5th CPTS ensures funds are properly allocated in an effective manner in support of mission objectives and within fiscal limitations. The squadron also provides pay support to military and civilian personnel assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing and 91st Missile Wing.

