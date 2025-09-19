Great Atlantic Locates Tungsten Mineralization (Scheelite) At Its Flume Ridge Claims: 1 Of 8 Land Claims That Make Up Our 100% Owned New Brunswick Tin-Tungsten Property, Southwest New Brunswick

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2025) -is pleased to announce it has completed a prospecting and rock geochemical sampling program at the Flume Ridge mineral claim, being part of its Southwest New Brunswick Tin-Tungsten Property.







Great Atlantic Geo Team member Carlin with his exploration assistant

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:





"Great Atlantic comes with a history of tungsten experience. Both Dave Martin, the VP, and myself were instrumental in bringing the Sisson Brook Tungsten-Moly project at Norcliff (NCF) to pre-feasibility, which is now moving towards production. Previously, we created a show called Talking Tungsten that highlighted the attributes of tungsten to the general public. Over the past decade, Dave and I have assembled a high-quality package of tungsten assets in New Brunswick and Newfoundland. We own 100% of these assets under Great Atlantic and are now seeking partners to advance the projects, while we focus our primary efforts on developing the Golden Promise Mine-assets on which we are currently conducting a bulk sample." - Anderson, CEO

The Flume Ridge mineral claim is one of eight mineral claims located in southwest New Brunswick, the claims comprising the Southwest New Brunswick Tin - Tungsten Property. These mineral claims were acquired by Great Atlantic through a purchase agreement (see Company news release of March 7, 2025).

The Flume Ridge claim hosts the Flume Ridge Tungsten mineral occurrence with scheelite reported in quartz veins (New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development, Mineral Occurrence Database, Reference No. 1448). Two 2009 drill holes within the southern region of the claim were reported to intersect 0.608% tungsten (0.76% WO3) over 0.57 meters (core length) and 0.557% tungsten (0.70% WO3) over 0.65 meters core length. Four 2009 trenches - stripped areas were reported to expose tungsten (scheelite) bearing quartz veins. A bedrock grab sample reported during 2018 from one of these trenches was reported to return 1.58% tungsten (1.99% WO3). A float boulder sample reported during 2020 from the southern region of the claim was reported to return 1.66% tungsten (2.09% WO3).







Southwest New Brunswick Tin-Tungsten Property

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Great Atlantic collected 28 rock samples during the spring - summer 2025 program at the Flume Ridge claim. The samples were collected from float bounders, subcrop and outcrop exposures including some samples from the historic trenches - stripped areas (excavated during 2009). A few of the rock samples from a shallow historic trench - stripped area contain scheelite mineralization as per scans of the rock samples by Company representatives using an ultraviolet lamp. Some rock samples from subcrop and outcrop in the southern region of the claim are highly altered (including silicification) and contain sulfide mineralization (pyrite present).

Readers are warned that Great Atlantic has not verified historically reported tungsten analytical results for the area of the Flume Ridge claim. The 2025 rock samples have not been analyzed. Great Atlantic plans to submit the samples to a certified, independent laboratory for gold and multi-element (which will include tungsten analysis).







Prospecting at Flume Ridge Claim 2025

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:





David Martin, P.Geo., (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

The Company also reports that further to its financing news release of May 1, 2025, the placement has now been closed, and no further shares will be issued. The Company previously closed a tranche of the non-brokered private placement, consisting of 1,764,707 flow through units at a price of $0.085 per share for gross proceeds of $150,000. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional non-flow common share at the price of $0.12 for 24 months after closing. All securities issued in connection with the first tranche of the flow through shares will be subject to a hold period of October 11, 2025.

The Company had also closed a tranche of the hard dollar portion consisting of 1,536,542 units for gross proceeds of $99,875. The units of the financing will comprise of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at the price of $0.10 for 24 months after closing. All securities issued in connection with the first tranche of these hard dollar shares will be subject to a hold period of October 6, 2025.

The Company will not be proceeding with the remaining portion of this financing.

On Behalf of the board of directors

"Christopher R. Anderson"

Mr. Christopher R. Anderson

President CEO Director

604-488-3900

Investor Relations:

1-416-628-1560

...

___

Never miss an update!

Follow Great Atlantic Resources Corp. on social media for project updates, photos, and much more.

LINKEDIN:

X:

FACEBOOK:

INSTAGRAM:

YOUTUBE: @GreatAtlanticTV/

TIKTOK: @greatatlanticresources







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Great Atlantic Resource Corp.

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Great Atlantic Resources Corp.