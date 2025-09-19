MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Enemærke & Petersen To Construct New Building At Sluseholmen

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MT Højgaard Holding's business unit Enemærke & Petersen has, through the ByK & TRUST partnership, entered into an agreement to design and construct a new building at Sluseholmen in the South Harbour district in Copenhagen. The agreement covers a turnkey contract with a total value of DKK 263 million with workstreams commencing in September 2025 and expected completion in April 2028.

The contract has been entered into with the developer unit of the City of Copenhagen, Byggeri København (ByK), on behalf of the Social Services Administration. The project is comprised of a 5-storey building with floor area of 8,500 square meters including basement. Approximately 7,000 square meters will house a social residential facility while the remaining space will be laid out for business, technical installations and basement.

The 24-hour residential facility will cater to adults who are in a temporary or permanent training and rehabilitation program after suffering a moderate to severe brain injury. The residential facility will include 64 homes as well as shared facilities for residents and service areas for staff.

”We look forward to continuing the trusting collaboration with the City of Copenhagen, its advisers and our partners in this project, which is the largest in the ByK & TRUST partnership to date. Our common goal is to create a building of high architectural and material quality that meets the residents' needs for a clear, harmonious and safe environment, while providing the staff with good opportunities to help and support the residents,” says COO Morten Enkebølle, Enemærke & Petersen.

The goal is for the building to be certified to DGNB Gold.

The order does not affect MT Højgaard Holding's 2025 outlook. Revenue is still expected at a level of DKK 10-10.5 billion with an operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 400-450 million. But the order confirms Enemærke & Petersen's strong position within projects in multi-year construction partnerships and other collaborations, which contributed with 50% of the business unit's revenue in the first half of 2025.

Enemærke & Petersen has worked with the City of Copenhagen in multi-year construction partnerships since 2016. First in ByK med TRUST (TRUST I), the first strategic partnership in the construction industry, and now in ByK & TRUST (TRUST II), where the other participants are Dominia, Kragh & Berglund, Lytt Architecture, Norconsult, Nøhr & Sigsgaard, Rekommanderet and Sweco.

