Inside information: Carl Haglund appointed as CEO of KH Group Plc

KH Group Plc (” KH Group ” or the” Company ”) has appointed Carl Haglund, M.Sc (Econ.), as the new CEO of the Company. Haglund is currently a member of the Board of Directors of the Company. Haglund has also served for many years as Chair of the Board of Directors of Nordic Rescue Group Oy (“ Nordic Rescue Group ”), a subsidiary of KH Group. Haglund takes up his new position as CEO of the Company as of today 19 September 2025. Haglund will step down from the Board of Directors of the Company as of today but will continue as Chair of the Board of Directors of Nordic Rescue Group. The Board of Directors of KH Group will otherwise continue without changes to its composition.

Haglund has served as CEO of Veritas Pension Insurance Company during 2021–2025 and prior to that, among other things, in senior leadership roles at Accenture and bioenergy company Sunshine Kaidi New Energy Group, and as Member of the Finnish Parliament, Finland's Minister of Defence and Member of the European Parliament. Haglund has also held board positions in many publicly listed companies.

“Carl knows KH Group well, having served for many years as Chair of the Board of Directors of Nordic Rescue Group and, from 2025, as a member of the Board of Directors of KH Group Plc. I believe that Carl's energetic approach and strong strategic change management skills will provide excellent support for the implementation of KH Group's strategy as the Company enters its next phase of development as an industrial group, and his task will be to take KH Group to this next phase over the coming year. At the same time, the Company will, as previously announced, seek to exit Indoor Group.”

The Board of Directors of KH Group and Ville Nikulainen have at the same time agreed that Nikulainen will leave his position as CEO of the Company as of today. Nikulainen will continue to work for the Company in the strategic transformation process of KH Group until the end of 2025.

“On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to warmly thank Ville Nikulainen for his comprehensive contribution to the implementation of KH Group Plc's strategy during the Company's transformation journey.”

“KH Group is a very familiar organisation to me, and leading the Company's transformation journey is an inspiring assignment and project.”

The CV of Carl Haglund has been appended to this release.

KH Group Plc is a Nordic conglomerate operating in business areas of KH-Koneet, Nordic Rescue Group and Indoor Group. We are a leading supplier of construction and earth-moving equipment, rescue vehicle manufacturer as well as interior decoration retailer. The objective of our strategy is to create an industrial group around the business of KH-Koneet. KH Group's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

