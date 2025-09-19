Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Participates In International Drone Training For Emergency Response

Azerbaijan Participates In International Drone Training For Emergency Response


2025-09-19 08:06:48
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

UAV operators from the Ministries of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan took part in an international training on the use of drones for preventing and managing emergencies, Azernews reports.

The exercises were held in Almaty city and the Almaty region from September 15 to 19.

The event, organized by the Center for Emergencies and Natural Disaster Risk Reduction with support from the International Civil Defense Organization (ICDO) and Kazakhstan's MES, focused on the practical use of unmanned aerial vehicles in responding to natural disasters. Key areas of training included victim search and monitoring of mudflows, avalanches, landslides, and floods.

MENAFN19092025000195011045ID1110084426

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search