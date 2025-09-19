Azerbaijan Participates In International Drone Training For Emergency Response
UAV operators from the Ministries of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan took part in an international training on the use of drones for preventing and managing emergencies, Azernews reports.
The exercises were held in Almaty city and the Almaty region from September 15 to 19.
The event, organized by the Center for Emergencies and Natural Disaster Risk Reduction with support from the International Civil Defense Organization (ICDO) and Kazakhstan's MES, focused on the practical use of unmanned aerial vehicles in responding to natural disasters. Key areas of training included victim search and monitoring of mudflows, avalanches, landslides, and floods.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment