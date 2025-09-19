2025 FISU University World Cusp Football Kicks Off In Dalian, China

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALIAN, China, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 FISU (International University Sports Federation) University World Cup Football opened in Dalian, China on September 17 at the Suoyuwan Football Stadium. Twenty-four top university football teams from 17 countries across five continents gathered in this prestigious "football city" to compete in an exciting and friendly football tournament.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

China fielded four teams for this edition: the defending champions, Beijing Normal University Women's Team; the 2024 AUSF (Asian University Sports Federation) Football Cup champions, Shanghai University of Sport Women's Team; the host representatives, Beihang University Men's Team; and the wildcard entry, Yanbian University Men's Team. In the opening game that evening, Shanghai University of Sport Women's Team secured a 4-0 victory over University of Valencia Women's Team.

As the first team to arrive, the women's football team from Polytechnic University of Hauts-de-France, also engaged in cultural and sports exchange activities at the partner institution, Dalian Minzu University, prior to the tournament.

During the opening ceremony, Mr. Leonz Eder, President of FISU, extended his appreciation for China's contributions to university sports development and unwavering support for the FISU. With such efforts, China has emerged as the most important and valued partner of FISU.

This edition of the FISU World Cup Football is another world-class youth football event hosted by Dalian following the successful ISF Football World Cup 2024. This edition not only brought together elite teams from traditional football powerhouses like Spain, France, Brazil, and Chile, but also included top-ranked universities such as the University of Sydney and the University of Auckland, both in the 2025 QS World University Rankings top 500, showcasing the event's high standards and international appeal.

Source: Executive Committee of the 2025 FISU University World Cup Football

CONTACT: Media Contact: Ms. Liu, Tel: 86-10-63074558