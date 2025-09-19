Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trade Between Russia, Central Asian Countries Exceed USD 45 Bln -- Lavrov


2025-09-19 07:03:13
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday volume of trade exchanges with central Asian countries exceeded USD 45 billion.
Lavrov, addressing a meeting of the business council, a foreign ministry's affiliate, said this level of commercial exchanges constitutes a solid ground to push the relations to wider realms with the central Asian countries.
He indicated at these countries' satisfaction with Moscow's support for infrastructural projects, but indicated that they need to lure more external investors.
Large parts of the regional economic infrastructure date back to the Soviet era, thus there is a pressing need for overhauling and developing, Lavrov acknowledged. (end)
dan


