Samsung, In Collaboration With Niio, Inspires With“Code Of Nature” On The Wall LED In Samsung Germany's Office Lobby

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics, in collaboration with Niio, unveils Code of Nature - an immersive, generative digital art installation designed for The Wall LED display in the lobby of its Germany office in Eschborn. This striking installation transforms the space into a living canvas, reflecting Samsung's commitment to innovation, culture, and its local presence.

Created by renowned digital artist Ronen Tanchum of Phenomena Labs and curated with Niio - the global platform for media art - Code of Nature reimagines the lobby as a digital window. Through continuously evolving visuals, the piece inspires employees, partners, and visitors alike.

“We asked ourselves: Can a wall become a window?” - Simone Rohles , Head of Brand Strategy, CMI and Media, Samsung

Tanchum and his team employed a blend of generative AI , site-specific data , and experimental design to construct a dynamic digital narrative in four evolving chapters. Developed in close collaboration with Niio and Samsung, each chapter is built on real-world data - including environmental inputs, brand values, and architectural features - creating an intelligent artwork that responds to its surroundings.

The Four Chapters of Code of Nature :



Dawn (Morning): A tranquil meditation on renewal, mirroring the awakening rhythms of a forest at sunrise.



Growth (Midday): A vibrant fusion of organic forms and digital structures, where moss spirals form circuits and roots entwine with microchips.



Horizon (Afternoon): A shift to a wide, aerial perspective - an ever-changing landscape framed by glass, symbolizing ongoing development.

Impressions (Special Occasions): A celebration of light and color inspired by Fauvism and Impressionism, crafted by AI to mark special company moments.



Data as the Design Engine

The visual elements of the artwork are determined by live and historical data. Here's how the themes and datasets intersect:



Samsung's global product lines and development cycles inform light patterns in Dawn.



Local commuter data, employee counts, and building-specific details shape the vegetation in Growth and Horizon.

Weather conditions - including sunlight hours, temperatures, wind, and topography of the nearby Taunus Mountains - drive the shifting light and landscape in Horizon.



This collaboration between Samsung and Niio exemplifies the future of screen-based experiences - merging culture, art, and data into emotionally engaging environments.

“This project shows what's possible when screens become immersive art experiences. Together with Samsung, we've created art that moves people every day and gives new dimensions to space.”- Rob Anders , CEO, Niio



