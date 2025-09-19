Carbon Fiber Wraps (Construction) Industry Analysis Report 2025-2034: Robust Growth Driven By Infrastructure Upgrades And Seismic Preparedness
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|235
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.7 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$7.7 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.3 TAM Analysis, 2025-2034
2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
2.5 Future outlook and strategic recommendations
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.3 Value addition at each stage
3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.5 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.7 Price trends
3.7.1 By region
3.7.2 By product
3.8 Future market trends
3.9 Technology and Innovation landscape
3.9.1 Current technological trends
3.9.2 Emerging technologies
3.10 Patent Landscape
3.11 Trade statistics (HS code) (Note: the trade statistics will be provided for key countries only)
3.11.1 Major importing countries
3.11.2 Major exporting countries
3.12 Sustainability and environmental aspects
3.12.1 Sustainable practices
3.12.2 Waste reduction strategies
3.12.3 Energy efficiency in production
3.12.4 Eco-friendly initiatives
3.13 Carbon footprint considerations
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Fiber Type, 2021 - 2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Carbon fiber sheets/fabrics
5.3 Carbon fiber tapes
5.4 Carbon fiber rods
5.5 Pre-cured carbon fiber laminates
5.6 Others
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Resin Type, 2021 - 2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Epoxy
6.3 Polyurethane
6.4 Vinyl ester
6.5 Polyester
6.6 Others
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Application, 2021 - 2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Structural strengthening
7.2.1 Flexural strengthening
7.2.2 Shear strengthening
7.2.3 Column confinement
7.2.4 Axial strengthening
7.3 Seismic retrofitting
7.4 Rehabilitation and repair
7.4.1 Corrosion damage repair
7.4.2 Impact damage repair
7.4.3 Fire damage repair
7.5 Blast protection
7.6 Others
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Structure Type, 2021 - 2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Concrete structures
8.3 Masonry structures
8.4 Steel structures
8.5 Timber structures
8.6 Others
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, By End Use Sector, 2021 - 2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Bridges and highways
9.3 Buildings and structures
9.3.1 Commercial buildings
9.3.2 Residential buildings
9.3.3 Industrial buildings
9.4 Water and wastewater infrastructure
9.5 Marine structures
9.6 Historical and heritage structures
9.7 Others
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2021 - 2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 India
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 South Korea
10.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Mexico
10.5.3 Argentina
10.5.4 Rest of Latin America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 South Africa
10.6.3 UAE
10.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Sika AG Mapei S.p.A. Fyfe Co. LLC (Aegion Corporation) Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc. Master Builders Solutions (MBCC Group) SGL Carbon SE Toray Industries, Inc. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Teijin Limited Hexcel Corporation Structural Technologies, LLC Composite Group Chelyabinsk Chomarat Group Owens Corning Nippon Steel Chemical Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Carbon Fiber Wraps (Construction) Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment