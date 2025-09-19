Desert Gold Outlines Phase 1 Exploration Plans At Its Tiegba Gold Project In Ivory Coast

Desert Gold's CEO Jared Scharf commented "We're very excited to get back on the ground and start work at the Tiegba gold project. Based on historic data and what we saw on the ground during our due diligence site visits, the Tiegba project appears to be poised for a new discovery. The primary objectives of this program is to drill test the main gold anomaly along the north-east trending shear corridor while other surface exploration work will focus on broadening the scope of the Tiegba project on lesser explored parts of the tenement."

Tiegba Project Highlights



District-Scale Structural Potential: Over 10 kilometers of prospective NE-trending shear corridors mapped, with multiple jogs and bends favorable for gold concentration.

Tier-1 gold district, Proven Regional Analogy: Geological setting shares strong similarities with the Bonikro-Agbaou mine complex, supporting the potential for large-scale orogenic gold systems.

Multi-Dataset Convergence: Coherent gold-in-soil anomalies coinciding with magnetic lineaments and structural features, enhancing confidence in target definition.

Multiple Gold Trap Styles Identified: Project covers a largely untested segment of a fertile gold belt with a presence of shear-hosted lodes, dilation zones, and lithological contacts, providing significant upside through early-stage exploration. Target Model; Greenstone shear and Intrusion-hosted deposits (vein & disseminated)

The Tiegba Project represents a highly prospective but underexplored license situated along the Tehini Shear Zone, a regionally significant structure within a gold belt that hosts more than 7 million ounces of known endowment (Figure 2). Despite strong surface anomalies and clear structural controls, the project has never been drill tested, underscoring the opportunity for first-mover discovery.

The 2025-2026 program is designed to advance Tiegba from early-stage mapping toward drill-defined targets, with the primary objective of validating a multi-kilometre mineralized system capable of supporting a large-scale gold deposit. Total costs for the upcoming work will be $535,000 (USD) (Table 1). The current scheduled plan is outlined in Figure 1.

Upcoming Exploration Program Summary

Phase 1a - Surface Work (Q4 2025-Q2 2026)

Phase 1 will include ~3,500 soil samples to refine historical soil anomalies and expand grids across priority areas. This will be supported by geological and regolith mapping over the 297 km2 permit, focusing on high-priority zones to establish a structural framework, transport pathways, and access routes. Up to 500 rock samples will be collected to validate anomalies, while ~500 metres of grooving will expose near-surface structures and provide channel samples to confirm grade continuity (Figure 4).

Phase 1b - Drone Geophysics and AC drilling (Q1 2026-Q2 2026)

A UAV-based magnetic survey covering ~164 line-kilometres will be flown over the main northeast corridor, with a focus on the Tehini Shear Zone. The orientation of the survey will be perpendicular to the Tehini Shear Zone at a 50 m spacing (Figure 4). This program will map structural features and magnetic lithologies, integrating results with soils and drilling to refine and rank targets. Outcomes will include a stronger structural model and higher-confidence drill planning by mid-2026.

Following up on the Soils and UAV drone mag, will be a ~3500m Aircore (AC) drilling campaign to test any soil and auger anomalies that also coincide with the updated magnetic data (Figure 3).

Outlook (Next Steps) - RC Drilling (Q2/Q3 2026)

Upon reviewing the successes of the surficial work, updated Mag data, and AC drilling, this will be followed by target delineation and a ~2,500 metres of reverse circulation drilling to step out from positive intercepts and test continuity at depth. By the first half of 2026, This next step is expected to deliver validated targets and detailed collar plans for the next stage of resource drilling.

Table 1. Proposed Phase 1 Exploration Budget