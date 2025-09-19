Hempcrete Market Forecast Report 2025-2034, With Profiles Of American Hemp, Cavac Biomateriaux, Hempitecture, Hempstone, Isohemp, Replant Hemp Advisors, Sativa Building Systems, And More

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hempcrete Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Hempcrete Market was valued at USD 570.2 million in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% to reach USD 2.24 billion by 2034.

As awareness of environmental impact grows, developers and builders are increasingly turning toward low-emission, sustainable construction alternatives. Hempcrete, being biodegradable and capable of sequestering carbon, aligns closely with global goals to reduce the carbon footprint in the built environment. Its natural properties make it an ideal material in energy-efficient buildings and eco-conscious residential design, helping meet both regulatory demands and consumer expectations for greener solutions.

Government mandates pushing for lower emissions and enhanced energy efficiency are further driving interest in natural materials like hempcrete. Several countries are enforcing stricter codes to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which has prompted a shift toward using thermally efficient and natural insulation options.

In addition, sustainability frameworks such as LEED and BREEAM are influencing construction companies to prioritize eco-friendly materials, ensuring steady demand for hempcrete across residential, commercial, and even industrial sectors in the long term.

Lime-based binders segment generated USD 383.7 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2025 to 2034. These binders are well-aligned with hemp hurd, offering high breathability and strong carbon absorption. Lime binders uphold the environmentally friendly image of hempcrete and are commonly used in certified green housing. Though they take longer to cure and offer lower structural strength, continuous R&D has given rise to more performance-driven alternatives while keeping sustainability intact.

The residential construction segment generated USD 338.1 million in 2024 and capturing 59.2% share. With a CAGR of 14.4% anticipated through 2034, the sector benefits from rising interest in energy-efficient self-build homes, low-emission structures, and climate-conscious architectural trends. Hempcrete's thermal insulation, low toxicity, and CO? absorbing qualities make it a favorable material for sustainable housing, particularly in environmentally progressive markets such as North America and parts of Europe.

The U.S. Hempcrete Market was valued at USD 169.1 million in 2024 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% through 2034. Domestic growth is supported by evolving regulations around hemp cultivation, demand for green building products, and increasing adoption of sustainable construction practices. Hempcrete has gained traction particularly in retrofitting and new housing across environmentally progressive states. Canada's support for the industrial hemp industry also contributes to robust cross-border collaborations and supply chains for modular and residential applications.

Key players shaping the Global Hempcrete Market include Hempitecture Inc., Cavac Biomateriaux, Hemp and Block, American Hemp LLC, and HempStone. To expand their market share, companies operating in the hempcrete industry are investing in research and development to enhance binder performance, speed up curing time, and improve structural strength.

Strategic collaborations with sustainable construction firms and architects are helping to increase project visibility. Many are scaling their production capabilities and establishing localized supply chains to reduce logistics costs and improve product accessibility. Educational campaigns and certifications around green building standards are also used to position hempcrete as a viable mainstream alternative to traditional materials. These efforts collectively enhance brand credibility, regulatory compliance, and consumer trust across global markets.

