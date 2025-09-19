Amaal Mallik's Net Worth: Check Bigg Boss 19 Contestant's Lifestyle, Earnings, Luxurious Home

Amaal Mallik Net Worth: Bigg Boss 19 contestant has drawn attention with his emotional revelation. Let's Check out his lifestyle, luxurious house and other things

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Amaal Mallik has been in the spotlight after opening up about his personal life during a conversation with fellow contestant Baseer Ali. The singer-composer shared details about his father Daboo Malik's journey and recalled an incident of betrayal within the family. He further suggested that differences caused by certain family members had been a major challenge in their lives.

According to media reports, Amaal Mallik's net worth is estimated at around ₹37.5 crore. He began his journey as a composer in 2014 with Salman Khan's film Jai Ho and has since become one of the leading names in the music industry. On Bigg Boss 19, he is reportedly earning close to ₹8.75 lakh per week. With three weeks already completed, Amaal currently holds the position of house captain on the show.

Amaal Mallik resides in Mumbai in an 800-square-foot 2BHK apartment, designed by Mansi Sethna of The Design House Company. In a podcast conversation, he mentioned that money, to him, serves primarily as a tool rather than a luxury. He admitted to occasionally spending large amounts-such as ₹1 lakh in a single day or ₹20,000 on a dinner-which his mother often found difficult to comprehend. Beyond reality shows, Amaal's income streams include live performances, for which he earns nearly ₹25 lakh per event, along with royalties and brand endorsements.