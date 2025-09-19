Jolly LLB 3 Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Will Courtroom Drama Beat Akshay And Arshad's Past Records?

Director Subhash Kapoor's film Jolly LLB 3 is receiving good reviews from critics and audiences upon its release. Everyone is praising the acting of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. Most people are saying that the film is a great package of comedy, drama, emotions, and satire. It also contains a heart-touching message. Meanwhile, information has also emerged about how much the movie can earn at the box office on its first day.

How much will Jolly LLB 3 earn on its opening day?

Jolly LLB 3 is a courtroom drama movie where Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi face off face-to-face. Besides them, Saurabh Shukla is also seen playing a special role in the movie. Film critic Sumit Kadel has predicted the movie's first-day collection, expecting it to earn around ₹8 to ₹10 crore net. The weekend earnings will entirely depend on audience word-of-mouth. According to a report by Filmibeat, business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated that it could collect ₹9 crore on the first day. As per a sacnilk report, the film collected ₹0.18 crore in India on its first day. This earning is from the morning shows. The final numbers will be out by evening. In advance bookings, the film had earned ₹3.23 crore by 6 AM. With blocked seats, the movie's earnings reached ₹6.37 crore. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the film will open with ₹13 to ₹15 crore. A significant jump in the film's earnings will be seen on Saturday. On Sunday, its earnings could reach up to ₹20 crore.

Will Jolly LLB 3 beat the earnings of the previous two films?

Both Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are seen in Jolly LLB 3, whereas the first movie featured Arshad and the second featured Akshay. Now the question arises whether Jolly LLB 3 will be able to beat these two films in terms of first-day collection. Jolly LLB, released in 2013, opened with ₹3.12 crore on its first day. On the other hand, Jolly LLB 2, released in 2017, collected ₹13.20 crore on its opening day.