Foodres AI Printer By Yiqing Wang And Biru Cao Wins Platinum In A' Social Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Awards , a highly respected recognition in the field of social design, has announced that the Foodres AI Printer by Yiqing Wang and Biru Cao has been awarded the prestigious Platinum A' Social Design Award. This distinguished honor highlights the printer's exceptional design and its significant contribution to advancing sustainability and creative reuse within the social design industry.The Foodres AI Printer's innovative approach to transforming food waste into functional objects resonates with the growing need for eco-conscious solutions in the social design sector. By enabling users to actively participate in sustainable practices through an engaging and accessible system, this desktop 3D printer aligns with the industry's focus on promoting environmental responsibility and fostering community engagement.What sets the Foodres AI Printer apart is its unique combination of AI-assisted material sorting and intuitive user experience. The printer, coupled with a mobile app, empowers non-experts to transform organic waste into everyday items effortlessly. The AI-powered app guides users through the process, from material assessment to selecting forms and sizes, resulting in the creation of functional objects such as cup holders, coasters, and custom designs.The recognition from the A' Social Design Awards serves as a catalyst for Yiqing Wang and Biru Cao to continue pushing the boundaries of sustainable technology and eco-conscious fabrication. This achievement not only validates the printer's design excellence but also highlights its potential to inspire a new wave of innovation in the field of bio-based material printing and waste reduction.Foodres AI Printer was designed by Yiqing Wang, an interdisciplinary designer and architect, and Biru Cao. Yiqing Wang's expertise lies at the intersection of sustainability, digital fabrication, automation, and robotics in architecture and design.Interested parties may learn more about the Foodres AI Printer and its designers at:About Yiqing Wang and Biru CaoYiqing Wang is an interdisciplinary designer and architect based in the United States. She holds a Master of Architecture from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Her work spans architecture, sustainability, digital fabrication, and robotics. Yiqing Wang's projects have been recognized by platforms such as the A' Design Award. She founded and leads a social enterprise supported by MIT IDEAS, MIT Sandbox, and the MIT Chancellor's Innovation Fund.About FOODresFoodres AI is a social enterprise that leverages artificial intelligence to enhance the food-saving process in real-time. By developing innovative solutions like the Foodres AI Printer, the company aims to actively engage communities in eco-friendly practices and promote sustainable waste reduction on a daily basis.About Platinum A' Design AwardThe Platinum A' Design Award is a prestigious accolade that recognizes designs demonstrating exceptional innovation and societal impact within the social design industry. Recipients are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on criteria such as inclusive approach, community engagement, sustainability consideration, and measurable outcomes. The award celebrates designs that advance the boundaries of art, science, and technology while contributing to the betterment of society.About A' Design AwardThe A' Social Design Award is an international, juried design competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in social design. Organized annually since 2008, the award welcomes entries from creative professionals, agencies, companies, and entities worldwide. Through a rigorous evaluation process, the competition aims to identify and celebrate innovative designs that demonstrate the potential to positively impact society. By showcasing these pioneering works, the A' Design Award seeks to inspire future trends and drive the advancement of the social design industry.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

