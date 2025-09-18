Rekha Dances To 'Kaisi Paheli Zindgani' With Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan At Shabana Azmi's B'day

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) On acclaimed actress Shabana Azmi's 75th birthday celebrations, veteran actress Rekha along with Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan and Urmila Matondkar were seen grooving to the iconic number 'Kaisi Paheli Zindgani' from the 2005 film“Parineeta.”

Actor Sanjay Kapoor, who was a guest at the birthday celebrations, took to Instagram, where he shared a video of the“OG queen of Bollywood” dancing on the number. Later, Shabana was seen joining Rekha, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan and Urmila Matondkar on the number.

Sanjay in the caption section wrote:“Happy birthday @azmishabana18 , Wat a fabulous evening , The OG Queens of Bollywood #rekha@madhuridixitnene @urmilamatondkarofficial @balanvidya.”

The track, which is originally picturised on Rekha, is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and the music is by Shantanu Moitra.

“Parineeta”, which has clocked 20 years in Hindi cinema, is an adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1914 Bengali novella of the same name.

The film marked the directorial debut of Pradeep Sarkar and stars Vidya Balan, Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan, Raima Sen, Diya Mirza, Sabyasachi Chakraborty. The film has several notable allusions to Indian literature and cinema.

Parineeta revolves around the lead characters, Lalita and Shekhar. Since childhood, Shekhar and Lalita have been friends and slowly this friendship blossoms into love. A series of misunderstandings surface and they are separated due to the conniving schemes of Shekhar's father. The plot deepens with the arrival of Girish, who supports Lalita's family. Eventually, Shekhar's love defies his father's greed and he seeks out Lalita.

Talking about Shabana, the actress was last seen in Ghoomer, a 2023 sports drama by R. Balki. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kapoor's latest release is the romantic comedy film Param Sundari by Tushar Jalota. Starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, the film follows Param, a North Indian boy from Delhi, who searches for his soulmate through an AI app, which leads him to Sundari, a South Indian girl from Kerala.