Ferdi Botha
Senior Research Fellow, Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research,
The University of Melbourne
Ferdi Botha is a Senior Research Fellow at the Melbourne Institute: Applied Economic & Social Research at the University of Melbourne, and a Research Fellow at the ARC Centre of Excellence for Children and Families over the Life Course. He completed his PhD in Social and Economic Sciences at the University of Antwerp, Belgium. His research interests include subjective and financial well-being, economic sociology, applied microeconometrics, and mental health.Experience
–present
Research Fellow, University of Melbourne
2017
University of Antwerp, Belgium, PhD in Social and Economic Sciences
