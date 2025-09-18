$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024
Ferdi Botha

2025-09-18
  Senior Research Fellow, Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research, The University of Melbourne
Ferdi Botha is a Senior Research Fellow at the Melbourne Institute: Applied Economic & Social Research at the University of Melbourne, and a Research Fellow at the ARC Centre of Excellence for Children and Families over the Life Course. He completed his PhD in Social and Economic Sciences at the University of Antwerp, Belgium. His research interests include subjective and financial well-being, economic sociology, applied microeconometrics, and mental health.

  • –present Research Fellow, University of Melbourne
  • 2017 University of Antwerp, Belgium, PhD in Social and Economic Sciences

