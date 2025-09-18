Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. Announces Class A Non-Voting Share Distribution


2025-09-18 07:06:45
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2025) - Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (TSXV: BCF) (the " Company ") announced today that its board of directors has declared a distribution of $0.20 per Class A Non-Voting share of the Company. The distribution will be paid on October 31, 2025 to holders of Class A Non-voting shares of record on September 30, 2025

The amount of the distribution is equivalent to $0.80 per Class A Non-Voting share per annum and is consistent with our target, and with our uninterrupted history of paying such distributions.

For further information, please contact:

Sandy Loutitt, B.A. Econ
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (403) 685-9888

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp.
Suite 260, 1414 - 8th Street SW
Calgary, Alberta T2R 1J6

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Builders Capital Mortgage Corp.

MENAFN18092025004218003983ID1110082411

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

