Cologix Expands Investment In Toronto With Acquisition Of CIM Group's Interest In TOR4 And Strategic Facility Acquisition Of CIM Group's 105 Clegg Data Center

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER and TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cologix , a leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company in North America, today announced it has acquired full ownership of TOR4 , a purpose-built hyperscale data center in Toronto, through the purchase of CIM Group's partnership interests. The transaction marks the successful culmination of the companies' joint venture to develop TOR4 and reinforces Cologix's continued investment in the Canadian market.

Located in Markham, Ontario, TOR4 is part of Cologix's ScalelogixSM portfolio and is purpose-built for hyperscale and enterprise deployments with direct cloud onramps, low-latency connectivity and robust interconnection solutions.

In a concurrent transaction, Cologix will also acquire TOR5, CIM Group's 105 Clegg Road data cente . Strategically located in the same high-demand tech corridor, the site strengthens Cologix's ability to support future growth from inference AI and cloud workloads.

Together, TOR4 and TOR5 deliver 14MW of capacity and over 90,000 square feet, offering meaningful capacity expansion potential for the Toronto market.

“Our joint venture with CIM Group has been instrumental in accelerating our growth in Toronto-one of North America's most critical digital edge markets,” said Laura Ortman, CEO of Cologix.“With full ownership of TOR4 and the addition of TOR5, we are deepening our investment in Canada and delivering more control, scale and performance for hyperscalers, enterprises and service providers, advancing Toronto's role as a hub for AI inference ecosystems .”

This strategic ownership transition showcases the strength of Cologix's joint venture model: a scalable, approach to entering and expanding in high-demand markets. By partnering with institutional infrastructure investors to launch new facilities and later consolidating ownership, Cologix continues to attract strategic capital and build long-term value for stakeholders.

Over the past decade, Cologix has significantly expanded its Canadian operations, extending its leadership in the country's data center market. The company now operates a portfolio of 22 data centers across Montréal, Toronto and Vancouver, providing 1,057,000 square feet of space and 94MW of power. Cologix also has a robust Canadian interconnection ecosystem of 350 networks, 200+ cloud providers, 15 public cloud onramps and three internet exchanges. Cologix is the leading provider of public cloud onramps in Canada, including Amazon Web Services® Direct Connect, Google Cloud Interconnect, IBM Cloud, Microsoft® Azure ExpressRoute and Oracle FastConnect.

For details and leasing opportunities, explore TOR4 and TOR5 to learn more about each data center.

About Cologix

Cologix powers digital infrastructure with 45+ hyperscale edge data centers and interconnection hubs across 12 North American markets, providing high-density, ultra-low latency solutions for cloud providers, carriers and enterprises. With AI-ready, industry-leading facilities, Cologix offers scalable, flexible and sustainable data center options to help its customers accelerate their business at the digital edge. Cologix provides extensive physical and virtual connections, including Access Marketplace, where customers gain fast, reliable and self-service provisioning for on-demand connectivity. For more information, visit Cologix or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

About CIM Group

CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer. Since 1994, CIM has sought to create value in projects and positively impact the lives of people in communities across the Americas by delivering more than $60 billion of essential real estate and infrastructure projects. CIM's diverse team of experts applies its broad knowledge and disciplined approach through hands-on management of real assets from due diligence to operations through disposition. CIM strives to make a meaningful difference in the world by executing key environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and enhancing each community in which it invests. For more information, visit .

