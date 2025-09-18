Willowglade Technologies & Northwest Medical Specialties Announce Partnership To Enhance The Digital Patient Experience

Unified Digital Patient Experience

- Amy Ellis, Chief Operating Officer, NWMSLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Northwest Medical Specialties (NWMS), the leading provider of oncology care in Washington state and Willowglade Technologies , developer of the industry-leading Unified Digital Patient Experience Platform , today announced a strategic partnership. The collaboration will bring innovative digital tools and personalized engagement to oncology patients, empowering them with streamlined communication access and enhanced support throughout their treatment journeys.Through this partnership, NWMS will leverage Willowglade's Unified Digital Patient Experience Platform to integrate patient communication, education, and care coordination into a single, seamless experience. Patients will benefit from a centralized digital hub that offers enhanced communication with their care team, Triage and Communication Center, Patient Portal, Electronic Forms and Itinerary Notifications -all designed to improve outcomes and quality of life.“At NWMS, our patients are at the heart of everything we do,” said Amy Ellis, Chief Operating Officer at Northwest Medical Specialties.“By integrating Willowglade's digital platform into our practice, we are enhancing the way we connect with our patients, giving them greater access to information, support, and their care team-right at their fingertips.”“We are proud to partner with Northwest Medical Specialties, an organization known for excellence and leadership in oncology care,” said John Papandrea, CEO of Willowglade Technologies.“Together, we aim to set a new standard for how patients engage with their care, helping to reduce barriers and deliver a vastly improved, connected experience for patients and their families while navigating cancer treatment.”Northwest Medical Specialties has long been recognized as a pioneer in patient-centered oncology care, with a focus on clinical innovation, research, and supportive services. The adoption of Willowglade's platform represents a significant step in NWMS's mission to ensure patients receive not only the best medical treatment but also the tools and resources needed to manage their care effectively.The partnership will launch soon, with phased rollout across NWMS clinics throughout Washington.About Willowglade TechnologiesWillowglade Technologies is a healthcare technology company dedicated to advancing the digital transformation of patient care. Its technology platform, the Unified Digital Patient Experience Platform, empowers providers to streamline communication, enhance care coordination, and deliver personalized, data-driven support throughout the patient journey. By aligning innovative technology with the complex needs of modern Community Oncology Practices, Willowglade enables organizations to improve operational efficiency, elevate patient engagement, and drive measurable improvements in outcomes.Learn more atAbout Northwest Medical SpecialtiesNorthwest Medical Specialties, PLLC (NWMS) is a leading community oncology practice with six locations across the South Puget Sound in Washington state. Dedicated to delivering high-quality and innovative cancer care, NWMS actively participates in value-based care models, more than 80 phase I–III clinical trials, and multiple national quality initiatives. NWMS holds accreditations from the American Society of Clinical Oncology's Quality Oncology Practice Initiative (QOPI), the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), and the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). As an engaged member of the ONCare Alliance and Exigent Research, NWMS collaborates with national experts to expand access to advanced treatments and ensure the best possible care for the communities it serves.Learn more at .

