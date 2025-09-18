5 Strong Arguments For Cody Rhodes Dropping The WWE Title At Wrestlepalooza 2025

Cody Rhodes faces Drew McIntyre in his first Undisputed WWE Title defense. Here's why a loss could change everything.

Drew McIntyre's work over the past year has kept him at the top of WWE's heel hierarchy. Even after losing the World Heavyweight Championship moments after winning it at WrestleMania, he maintained his momentum, launching into a heated feud with CM Punk. While he's proven he can stay relevant without gold, McIntyre has earned the chance to carry a world title for a proper run.

Cody Rhodes is a strong babyface, but SmackDown currently lacks a dominant villain. McIntyre has already shown flashes of his 2024 monster heel persona, particularly during his feud with Damian Priest earlier this year. Putting the Undisputed WWE Championship on him would give the brand the imposing antagonist it's been missing since Roman Reigns' face turn.

In recent years, WWE's top titles have mostly changed hands at WrestleMania or SummerSlam. The last three Undisputed WWE Championship switches happened at those events, making other shows feel predictable. A sudden title change at Wrestlepalooza, similar to when Gunther dethroned Jey Uso on RAW, would jolt the audience and create a genuine“anything can happen” moment.

If McIntyre leaves Wrestlepalooza as champion, it opens the door for him to cross paths with Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel 2025. That would inevitably draw CM Punk into the mix, given his history with both men. The result could be a high‐stakes Champion vs. Champion scenario, adding another layer to one of WWE's most heated rivalries.

Many expected a double turn at SummerSlam, with Rhodes going heel, but it didn't happen. If McIntyre dethrones him in his first defense, it could be the catalyst for The American Nightmare to embrace a darker side. This shift would give WWE two major heels, Rhodes and McIntyre, potentially on the same brand, setting up fresh matchups and storylines.