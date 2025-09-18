Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Special Train Announced Between Budgam & Katra

Special Train Announced Between Budgam & Katra


2025-09-18 03:21:35
KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Railway authorities on Thursday announced that the special Vastodom train will operate from Budgam to Katra for next 15 days.

