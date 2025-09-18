Marmota Secures Verra VCS Registration For North America's Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Carbon Offset Program
MEVCCOP aims to accelerate the shift to electric mobility by generating high-integrity voluntary carbon credits from EV charging activities. It standardizes every step of the process-enrollment, data reporting, verification, and credit issuance-making participation seamless and transparent. The program supports ChargePoint Operators (CPOs), Mobility Service Providers (MSPs), Site Hosts, and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) with eligible Level 1, Level 2, and Direct Current Fast Chargers (DCFC), both public and private.
"This registration marks a transformative step forward in scaling electric mobility and channeling carbon finance to support EV infrastructure. It is an exciting step for Marmota as we position ourselves to be the first to be able to support municipalities and organizations in Canada and the United States to meet the demand for high-quality, technology-based carbon credits," said Marmota CEO Brian Storseth. "This Program empowers municipalities and organizations to align their sustainability goals with tangible climate action while also creating a new income stream."
"MEVCCOP combines operational simplicity with environmental rigour," said David Oliver, Head of Carbon Program Development. "By leveraging Verra's robust framework, the world's most widely recognized greenhouse gas crediting standard, and Earthood's validation, we're delivering a scalable solution that transforms EV charging into a powerful tool for decarbonization."
Participants can join for free via Marmota's online portal () and report charging data annually, with Marmota managing verification and credit issuance through Verra.
