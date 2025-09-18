Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky Thanks Emir Of Qatar For Returning Ukrainian Children

Zelensky Thanks Emir Of Qatar For Returning Ukrainian Children


2025-09-18 03:17:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky said this in a Telegram post.

“We value this solidarity and sincere concern for our children,” the head of state emphasized.

The President invited Qatar to participate in a summit that Ukraine, together with Canada, is organizing in New York.

“It will focus on this important topic - our children and efforts to bring them back. It is important for us that Qatar be represented,” Zelensky noted.

He also thanked Qatar for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and assured the Emir of Ukraine's reciprocal support.

In addition, Zelensky and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed the UN General Assembly program, coordinated contacts, and agreed to stay in touch.

Read also: Zelensky discusses return of Ukrainian children with Emir of Qatar

As Ukrinform previously reported, as of August 23, thanks to Qatar's assistance, a total of 83 Ukrainian children had been returned home.

Photo: Office of the President

MENAFN18092025000193011044ID1110081796

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search