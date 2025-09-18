Zelensky Thanks Emir Of Qatar For Returning Ukrainian Children
“We value this solidarity and sincere concern for our children,” the head of state emphasized.
The President invited Qatar to participate in a summit that Ukraine, together with Canada, is organizing in New York.
“It will focus on this important topic - our children and efforts to bring them back. It is important for us that Qatar be represented,” Zelensky noted.
He also thanked Qatar for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and assured the Emir of Ukraine's reciprocal support.
In addition, Zelensky and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed the UN General Assembly program, coordinated contacts, and agreed to stay in touch.Read also: Zelensky discusses return of Ukrainian children with Emir of Qatar
As Ukrinform previously reported, as of August 23, thanks to Qatar's assistance, a total of 83 Ukrainian children had been returned home.
Photo: Office of the President
