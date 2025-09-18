Thebirds: A Soaring Showcase Of Freedom And Fashion At NYFW SS26

MENAFN - GetNews) On the evening of September 14, 2025, 650 Sackett Street in Brooklyn was transformed into a dreamlike fashion sanctuary. Hosted by the international art and design incubation platform NotYetArt (NYA), the SS26 New York Fashion Week Fashion Show“TheBirds” drew over 300 guests-including industry veterans, media editors, international buyers, and influential KOLs-for an unforgettable immersive experience. Merging runway choreography, digital fashion, and avant-garde design, the event created a captivating narrative of flight and self-liberation.







More than a fashion show, TheBirds was a poetic psychological journey. Silhouettes became wings; garments became metaphors for emancipation. From an immersive entrance sequence to a breathtaking opening performance, the audience was guided into a liminal space where fashion met performance and identity dissolved and reformed. Through movement and shared energy, the performers and attendees co-created a silent tension that echoed this season's theme:“Fragility and Power in Coexistence.”

Nine emerging designer brands took to the runway, each presenting a distinct take on the SS26 season-highlighting concepts of transformation, migration, and breakthrough through a visual language that was both physically expansive and deeply personal. Special shoutout to ESPALUNE, whose stunning jewelry perfectly complemented the runway looks and brought a touch of brilliance to every step.

Runway Brands:



Nan Z (Xiaonan Zhang)

Tracy Shenmeng

Qi Pan

PANURE (Pinky Pan)

MOORE (Christine Moore)

HUAN FAYE CHIEN (Hongfei Qian)

HIROKA (Hirasato Ryouka)

Haoyue Zhao CarolTu (Jinlei Meng)



Pop-Up Showcase Brands:



ESPALUNE

Unialways Fine Jewelry TENERA



The event also featured a digital fashion installation by digital fashion artist Cenyi Wang, whose work Ephemeral Mayfly invited the audience to reimagine the boundary between the body and clothing.

Every detail of the evening-from the curated runway looks to immersive performance moments and brand activations-was designed to blend aesthetic impact with community connection, crafting a multi-sensory fashion ecosystem.







As one of the most anticipated fashion shows of NYFW SS26, TheBirds delivered not only a visual feast but also deep emotional resonance. It celebrated the creativity of a new global generation of designers while reaffirming NotYetArt's mission: to incubate visionary creators through the intersection of art, performance, and fashion.

Credit Team

DJ: Roksana Zhang

Cellist: Leyao Chen

Dancer: Connie Ni, Zhihan Yang, Zachary Xiang, Tianyu Wang, Sierra-Loren Chapman

Trumpeter: Xingyang Li

Trombonist: Willie Hsu

Choreographer: Xinyi Zhang

Costume designer: Ruoxuan Li, Kindall Almond

Photographer: LipManTV, ShiQuan Li, Longbow Image, Brayon Chris, Xiaohan Chang, Selena Feng, Zimo Ye, Zixuan Wang, Zixiao Wang, Winnie Tang

Show Production: NotYetArt

Show Producer & Director: Tara(Yalin) Hu & CiCi

Casting Director & Show Manager: Tanya