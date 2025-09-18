Thebirds: A Soaring Showcase Of Freedom And Fashion At NYFW SS26
More than a fashion show, TheBirds was a poetic psychological journey. Silhouettes became wings; garments became metaphors for emancipation. From an immersive entrance sequence to a breathtaking opening performance, the audience was guided into a liminal space where fashion met performance and identity dissolved and reformed. Through movement and shared energy, the performers and attendees co-created a silent tension that echoed this season's theme:“Fragility and Power in Coexistence.”
Nine emerging designer brands took to the runway, each presenting a distinct take on the SS26 season-highlighting concepts of transformation, migration, and breakthrough through a visual language that was both physically expansive and deeply personal. Special shoutout to ESPALUNE, whose stunning jewelry perfectly complemented the runway looks and brought a touch of brilliance to every step.
Runway Brands:
Nan Z (Xiaonan Zhang)
Tracy Shenmeng
Qi Pan
PANURE (Pinky Pan)
MOORE (Christine Moore)
HUAN FAYE CHIEN (Hongfei Qian)
HIROKA (Hirasato Ryouka)
Haoyue Zhao
CarolTu (Jinlei Meng)
Pop-Up Showcase Brands:
ESPALUNE
Unialways Fine Jewelry
TENERA
The event also featured a digital fashion installation by digital fashion artist Cenyi Wang, whose work Ephemeral Mayfly invited the audience to reimagine the boundary between the body and clothing.
Every detail of the evening-from the curated runway looks to immersive performance moments and brand activations-was designed to blend aesthetic impact with community connection, crafting a multi-sensory fashion ecosystem.
As one of the most anticipated fashion shows of NYFW SS26, TheBirds delivered not only a visual feast but also deep emotional resonance. It celebrated the creativity of a new global generation of designers while reaffirming NotYetArt's mission: to incubate visionary creators through the intersection of art, performance, and fashion.
Credit Team
DJ: Roksana Zhang
Cellist: Leyao Chen
Dancer: Connie Ni, Zhihan Yang, Zachary Xiang, Tianyu Wang, Sierra-Loren Chapman
Trumpeter: Xingyang Li
Trombonist: Willie Hsu
Choreographer: Xinyi Zhang
Costume designer: Ruoxuan Li, Kindall Almond
Photographer: LipManTV, ShiQuan Li, Longbow Image, Brayon Chris, Xiaohan Chang, Selena Feng, Zimo Ye, Zixuan Wang, Zixiao Wang, Winnie Tang
Show Production: NotYetArt
Show Producer & Director: Tara(Yalin) Hu & CiCi
Casting Director & Show Manager: Tanya
Legal Disclaimer:
