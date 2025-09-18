NJ Ayuk On Five Years Of Powering Africa's Energy

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Five years may seem a short time in the lifespan of an industry, but in the African energy space, it has been nothing short of a revolution. At the heart of that transformation stands NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber ( ), a figure who has become synonymous with unapologetic advocacy for African-led solutions, deal-making at scale, and an unrelenting drive to end energy poverty on the continent. His voice carries weight not just in Africa but across global boardrooms, where he has positioned Africa not as a bystander in the energy transition but as a decisive player.

Against this backdrop of ambition, grit, and unprecedented growth, Pan African Visions recently had a Q&A with NJ Ayuk, a conversation that captured both the triumphs of the African Energy Week (AEW) journey and the sharper edges of Africa's energy reality. More than just a conference, AEW has grown into what Ayuk describes as a "movement," one that in just five years has turned Cape Town into the epicenter of global energy dialogue.

In the exchange that follows, Ayuk speaks candidly about the birth of AEW, its achievements, the hurdles of perception, and the bold steps that still lie ahead. His words are not rehearsed slogans; they are infused with the lived intensity of someone who has fought to bring Africa's energy story back to African soil-and won.

The fifth anniversary of this incredible conference fills me and the AEC team with pride as well as clarity of purpose. From our 2021 debut of 1,700 delegates, ministers, global executives, and financiers, we've evolved into the continent's premier energy investment platform, with just short of 7,000 delegates attending in 2024, with 26 official delegations and 27 ministries. Celebrating this symbolic fifth year, the mood is electric – we've catalyzed multi-billion-dollar deals, shaped policy, and intensified regional collaboration. With renewed confidence, I can wholeheartedly say, AEW is the heartbeat of Africa's energy ambitions. We feel fortitude, optimism, and an unwavering commitment to deliver deals that will make energy poverty in Africa history by 2030.

AEW was born out of a need to bring the discussion about Africa's energy future back to the continent. For so long, we have seen major energy events discuss key topics about the continent in international locations. From Houston to Dubai to London. And during COVID-19, when it was even more imperative to protect Africa's interests, we saw major conferences abandon the continent for Dubai. This not only took the discussion about Africa away from the continent but also took all of the economic benefits of hosting a conference away from the community as well. Africa deserves to not only be part of those discussions but drive them. AEW proved that the continent is capable of hosting international energy conferences.

In five years, AEW has delivered transformative outcomes: facilitating multi-billion-dollar deals, institutionalizing platforms like the African Farmout Forum and Deal Room, and shaping energy policy dialogue across Africa. We launched initiatives such as the African Green Energy initiative and the Just Energy Transition Concert, amplifying green energy investment and inclusive engagement. Strategic financing commitments have flowed – like Afreximbank channelling over $120 million in 2024, and impactful cross-border projects like hydrogen exploration in The Gambia and gas facility funding in Nigeria. We've built the continent's prime energy forum – where deals happen, and barriers fall.

When we launched AEW in 2021, our vision was ambitious. Seeing dozens of ministers, presidents, multinationals, financiers, and international institutions converge annually exceeds initial expectations. What started as a bold conference has matured into a movement. We now convene the full spectrum – governments, national oil companies, investors, and technology providers – powering tangible capital mobilization and project acceleration. Today, the AEW ecosystem is broader, deeper, and more impactful than we dared to dream.

Behind closed doors, ministers and heads of state recognize both urgency and opportunity – their energy stakes are existential, tied to development, jobs, and security. We hear a unified call for enabling regulation, transparency, and finance. Many affirm meaningful political will: Nigeria's Petroleum Industry Act, South Africa's new petroleum company, the Republic of Congo's Gas Master Plan. Each underscores commitment to reform and sector growth. That political will is real and rising, though implementation must accelerate. At AEW, declarations are becoming actionable through partnerships, policy alignment, and capital flow.

Expect AEW 2025 to raise the bar. Highlights include expanded Big-5 Premium Content Stages, African Farmout Forum, and Deal Room. We're introducing high-impact elements: the G20 Energy Leaders Roundtable, OPEC-Africa Roundtable, COP30 positioning sessions, and country spotlight forums for nations like Senegal, Equatorial Guinea, Namibia, and more. Pre-conference workshops, technical hubs, fireside chats, African Energy Awards, and the Just Energy Transition Concert also return, fueling innovation, recognition, and high-value networking. AEW 2025 delivers new formats and cutting-edge content.

Financing momentum is accelerating, with Africa's oil and gas capital expenditure jumping to $47 billion in 2024 – a 23% year-on-year increase. Institutional elements like the African Energy Bank, launching with $5 billion this year, signal a new African-led financing era. Cross-border collaboration also strengthens – from joint LNG developments to regional pipeline planning and farm-out partnerships across the continent. While challenges persist, capital and cooperation are surging – proof that Africa is writing its own energy narratives.

Our global mission is shifting perception. Africa is not an energy laggard but a frontier of high-growth and resilient opportunity. Investors now see us not as a risk, but as full-sized players in oil, gas, and renewables. However, the myths remain: that Africa lacks governance, scale, and legitimacy. AEW counters that. Through real deals, ministerial validation, and deliverables. That lens is changing. We are now positioned as energy champions, not bystanders. But we still combat outdated tropes about instability and poor capacity – and events like AEW are the antidote.

We hope that Africa emerges as a global energy powerhouse, leveraging oil, gas, and renewables to power inclusive industrialization, growth, and energy justice. Financing, policymaking, and implementation must not falter. AEW's future is to deepen impact, expanding satellite forums, reinforcing policy-to-project pipelines, and embedding digital integration and sustainability at every stage. We aim to revolve AEW into a year-round engine for capital flow, institutional building, and continuous energy transformation.

