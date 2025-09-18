Top Technology Executives Recognized At The 2025 Toronto ORBIE Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading CIOs & CISOs honored for leadership, innovation, and business impact.







TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Toronto ORBIE Awards recognized the exceptional leadership and innovation of top technology executives from GFL Environmental, Intact Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, The Hospital for Sick Children and University Health Network, Vancity, Porter Airlines, and Children, Youth and Social Services I&IT Cluster (CYSSC). The prestigious ORBIE Awards – hosted by InspireTORONTO and TorontoCISO, two chapters of the Inspire Leadership Networ – honor CIOs & CISOs who drive business transformation and make a lasting impact on the industry.

Winners were recognized across eight categories: Global, Large Enterprise, CISO Large Enterprise, Enterprise, CISO Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, and Leadership. The ceremony, which took place at The Westin Harbour Castle, brought together top executives and industry leaders to celebrate excellence in technology leadership.

“Great technology executives understand how connections drive transformation,” said Tatjana Lalkovic, InspireTORONTO Chair.“The ORBIE® Awards recognize CIOs and CISOs who leverage relationships to drive innovation, solve complex challenges, and shape the future of Toronto.”

Meet the 2025 Toronto ORBIE Award Winners:

Kyle McNamara received the Leadership ORBIE.

Mike May, CIO of GFL Environmental, received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $1.3 billion annual revenue and multi-national operations.

Ranji Narine, CIO Canada, Intact Financial Corporation, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $3 billion annual revenue.

Abhay Raman, SVP & CISO, Sun Life Financial, received the CISO Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1.3 billion annual revenue.

Dr. Sarah Muttitt, VP & CIO, The Hospital for Sick Children and University Health Network, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue.

Mike Burgener, VP Cybersecurity & IT Risk, Vancity, received the CISO Enterprise ORBIE for organizations up to $900 million annual revenue.

Uma Gopinath, SVP & CIO, Porter Airlines, received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $550 million annual revenue.

Alex Coleman, CIO & Assistant Deputy Minister, Children, Youth and Social Services I&IT Cluster (CYSSC), received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $500 million annual revenue.

About the ORBIE:

The ORBIE is the preeminent executive recognition for C-suite leaders. Since 1998, the ORBIE Awards have recognized leadership excellence, building relationships between executives and trusted business partners, and inspiring the next generation of executives. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-adjudicated process led by prior ORBIE recipients based on the following criteria:



Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation Engagement in industry and community endeavors





Toronto ORBIE Keynote & Attendance:

The keynote address for the Toronto ORBIE Awards was delivered by Kyle McNamara, who was interviewed by Bindhu Alvar Thiruvenkadathan, CIO, Wealth Management Technology of BMO Financial Group. Over 300 guests attended, representing leading Toronto organizations and their technology partners.

The following sponsors made the 2025 Toronto ORBIE Awards possible:



Underwriters: Google Cloud & Slalom

Gold Sponsors: IBM

Silver Sponsors: Cloudflare, Glean, Okta, Quantiphi, Salesforce Canada, ServiceNow, & Veeam Software Bronze Sponsors: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Between Pixels, Deloitte, Microsoft, Moveworks, PwC, Telus, & Yardi Corom



To learn more about sponsorship opportunities and how to connect with leading C-suite executives across North America, click here .

About InspireTORONTO & TorontoCISO

InspireTORONTO & TorontoCISO are the preeminent peer leadership networks of chief information officers (CIOs) and chief information security officers (CISOs) in Toronto. As one of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, InspireTORONTO & TorontoCISO belong to a national membership organization exclusively comprised of C-suite leaders from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit institutions.

InspireTORONTO & TorontoCISO are led by a CIO and CISO Advisory Board, with support from an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives support the chapter and ensure the programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs, CISOs, and members.

About Inspire Leadership Network:

Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network of C-suite executives. With nearly 2,000 members across more than 40 local chapters, Inspire members serve public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and non-profit institutions. Inspire exists to help leaders thrive in today's most challenging executive roles.

