Booming Nutraceuticals Market To Exceed Revenues Of $859 Billion By 2030 - Trusted Industry Giants Lead Nutraceuticals Innovation In Response To Consumer Trends
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|144
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$587.19 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$859.59 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured:
- Abbott Laboratories AOR Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc. Archer Daniels Midland Company Cargill, Incorporated Danone S.A. Mead Johnson & Company, LLC Nestle Nordic Naturals Omega Protein Corporation DSM-Firmenich (Koninklijke DSM N.V.) International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) GlaxoSmithKline plc Bayer AG
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Nutraceuticals Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment