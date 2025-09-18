Kaldalón Hf.: Confirmation Of Financial And Special Covenants Of Bond Series

Kaldalón Hf.: Confirmation Of Financial And Special Covenants Of Bond Series
KPMG has conducted a review of the issuer's calculations regarding the financial covenants of the issuer's bond series and the general security arrangement. Based on its review, KPMG confirms that the bonds issued by Kaldalón hf., together with the general security arrangement, were in full compliance with all financial covenants as of 30 June 2025.
KPMG has further reviewed the pledging of additional assets into the general security arrangement.
Further details of KPMG's review are set forth in the accompanying appendix.
