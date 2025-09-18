Solvay Strengthens Its Competitiveness In Germany Through Portfolio Realignment And Investments

Solvay is taking measures to secure its long-term competitiveness in Germany. With investments and a strategic portfolio realignment, the company is positioning its Bad Wimpfen site as a global hub for NocolokR production, research and application.

Solvay will discontinue selected product lines at its Bad Wimpfen site to support the company's transformation and secure long-term value creation in a challenging market. Specifically, the company will cease production of Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA)-related organics by early 2026 and some of its inorganics, including Hydrogen Fluoride, gradually by the end of 2026. Other product lines in Bad Wimpfen remain unaffected. As a result of this realignment, Solvay will have stopped the production of TFA and all of its derivatives across the Group by early 2026. These measures will result in a net reduction of approximately 100 positions in Bad Wimpfen.

A central element of new investments in the Bad Wimpfen site is the establishment of a state-of-the-art NocolokR Paste & Paint facility, accompanied by the relocation of the NocolokR Tech Center and production operations from Garbsen to Bad Wimpfen. These steps will consolidate expertise in one location and establish Bad Wimpfen as a global hub for innovation and customer applications, reinforcing Solvay's position as a worldwide leader in automotive brazing. The measures will lead to a net reduction of around 40 positions in Garbsen. The Garbsen site is scheduled to cease operations by 2028.

Solvay is committed to managing the impact for its employees in close consultation with the employee representatives, with the clear aim of socially responsible solutions and support measures.

Solvay plans to allocate approximately €25 million – primarily in 2026 – in restructuring expenses and strategic investments.

An Nuyttens, President of Solvay's Special Chem business stated:“Solvay remains firmly committed to Germany as an important industrial location. With our investments in Bad Wimpfen, we are sending a strong signal for our future here. By consolidating expertise, we are creating a globally leading hub for NocolokR technologies while safeguarding the company's long-term competitiveness. At the same time, we are fully aware of our social responsibility towards our employees and the competent employee representatives and will shape this transition together with them.”

Contacts