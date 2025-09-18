Pakistan: 12 Anti-Dengue Workers Dismissed In Rawalpindi For Faking Attendance
The health department said both male and female staff were found sending fake pictures to mark their presence during inspections. Further inquiries are being made into negligence during the anti-dengue campaign, leading Pakistani daily The Express Tribune reported.
As many as 20 new dengue cases have been reported in Rawalpindi in the past 24 hours while anti-dengue efforts are being made across the district. The total number of dengue patients in Rawalpindi stood at 394, with 81 currently undergoing treatment in city hospitals, including 38 confirmed cases. No deaths due to dengue have been reported in this season.
Earlier this month, health officials had warned that dengue cases in Rawalpindi and nearby Murree were rising at a faster pace in comparison to 2024. At the time, 51 cases were reported in Rawalpindi while 56 in Murree, with thousands of larvae-breeding sites were detected during inspections. Authorities had shut hundreds of sites and lodged FIRs against violations of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).
Furthermore, strict anti-dengue SOPs have been placed in schools in Rawalpindi, with the Education Department banning chemical sprays, making full-sleeve uniforms compulsory and implementing a daily“zero period” focused on dengue prevention.
Pakistan's Federal government has launched the National Anti-Dengue Campaign 2025. Pakistan's Health Minister Mustafa Kamal said that focus must be on prevention and called on people to adopt safe practices to eliminate mosquito breeding.
Dengue is a viral infection that is spread from mosquitoes to people and is more common in tropical and subtropical than in temperate climates, according to World Health Organisation (WHO) statement. Majority of people who get infected with dengue do not have symptoms.
Most common symptoms of dengue are headache, high fever, body aches, nausea and rash, according to WHO statement. Majority of patients get better in 1–2 weeks, however, some develop severe dengue and are admitted to hospital. Dengue can be fatal in severe cases.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment