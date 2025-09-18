European Council President Welcomes Proposal To Impose Sanctions On Israeli Entity
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) President of the European Council Antonio Costa welcomed the European Commission's proposals to suspend certain trade provisions of the Association Agreement with the Israeli Entity and impose sanctions on extremist ministers and violent settlers.
In a post on the X platform, Costa confirmed that the decision is now in the hands of member states, emphasizing that these measures aim to send a clear message that Europe cannot accept the Israeli government's policies in Gaza and the West Bank.
Costa described the situation in Gaza as catastrophic and unacceptable, calling for an immediate ceasefire, full access to humanitarian aid, and the unconditional release of hostages.
Earlier, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced that she had submitted a proposal to the European Council calling for sanctions against extremist ministers in the Israeli occupation government and violent settlers, and for the suspension of certain provisions related to trade exchange in the EU-Israel Association Agreement. Antonio Costa impose sanctions extremist violent settlers
