Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

European Council President Welcomes Proposal To Impose Sanctions On Israeli Entity


2025-09-18 04:03:33
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) President of the European Council Antonio Costa welcomed the European Commission's proposals to suspend certain trade provisions of the Association Agreement with the Israeli Entity and impose sanctions on extremist ministers and violent settlers.
In a post on the X platform, Costa confirmed that the decision is now in the hands of member states, emphasizing that these measures aim to send a clear message that Europe cannot accept the Israeli government's policies in Gaza and the West Bank.
Costa described the situation in Gaza as catastrophic and unacceptable, calling for an immediate ceasefire, full access to humanitarian aid, and the unconditional release of hostages.
Earlier, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced that she had submitted a proposal to the European Council calling for sanctions against extremist ministers in the Israeli occupation government and violent settlers, and for the suspension of certain provisions related to trade exchange in the EU-Israel Association Agreement. Antonio Costa impose sanctions extremist violent settlers

MENAFN18092025000067011011ID1110078270

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search