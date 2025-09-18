War Update: Half Of 184 Frontline Clashes Occur In Pokrovsk And Novopavlivka Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook about the situation as of 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 18.

The invaders launched one missile strike and 95 air strikes, dropping 153 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, the Russians used 6,097 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,766 shellings, including 174 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The Russian army carried out air strikes on the areas of Zaliznychne, Rizdvianka, Kamianske, Hryhorivka, and Veselianka in the Zaporizhzhia region; Antonivka and Inhulets in the Kherson region.

The Air Force struck two areas where Russian personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated.

There were 11 combat engagements in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors . In addition, the enemy carried out 10 air strikes, dropping 25 guided bombs, and carried out 203 shelling attacks, including 14 with MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , Russian troops stormed Ukrainian positions 11 times near Vovchansk, Odradne, and toward Hryhorivka and Obukhivka.

Seven enemy attacks took place in the Kupiansk sector . Defense Forces repelled Russian assaults in the areas of Borivska Andriivka, Kindrashivka, Zahryzove, Bohuslavka, and toward Kupiansk.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 21 times, trying to advance near Zarichne, Stavky, Torske, Novomykhailivka, Druzheliubivka, Shandryholove, Serednie, and Kolodiazi.

In the Siversk sector , the Russians attacked 14 times in the areas of Hryhorivka, Dronivka, Serebrianka, Vyimka, Fedorivka, and toward Yampil.

Five clashes were recorded in the Kramatorsk sector . The invaders attacked in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyne, and toward Nykyforivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 17 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Katerynivka, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, and toward Mykolaipillia.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 69 assaults and offensive actions by the Russian army in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Novoekonomichne, Shakhove, Lysivka, Muravka, Zvirove, Molodetske, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novoukrainka, Nove Shakhove, and toward Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and Novyi Donbas.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked 22 times in the areas of Oleksandrohrad, Tolstoi, Piddubne, Voskresenka, Komyshuvakha, Novoheorhiivka, Olhivske, and Ivanivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian troops carried out one unsuccessful assault in the Poltavka area.

In the Orikhiv sector , with the support of aviation, the enemy attacked three times in the Kamianske area.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the Russians made three unsuccessful attempts to approach the positions of the Defense Forces toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to September 18, 2025, amount to about 1,098,380 servicemen, including 930 yesterday

