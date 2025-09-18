Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Defense Min. Departs To Doha To Take Part In GCC Joint Defense Session


2025-09-18 03:05:00
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) - Kuwaiti Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation departed Thursday to the Qatari capital, Doha, to take part in extraordinary session of the Joint Defense Council of the Defense Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). (end)
ahk


MENAFN18092025000071011013ID1110078048

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search