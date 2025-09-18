Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Bombardment Kills 102 More Civilians
(MENAFN) Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip surged on Wednesday, claiming the lives of at least 102 Palestinians and injuring many more, medical officials reported.
According to media, hospitals in Gaza City received 42 civilian bodies following relentless Israeli air raids targeting the densely populated urban center.
A deadly Israeli airstrike near Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital resulted in two fatalities. Additional strikes in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood killed five individuals, including a Palestinian couple, targeting civilians and residential buildings.
In the Tel Hawa district, a drone strike on a residential building left three dead and numerous wounded. A mother and her child were also killed when an Israeli helicopter struck an apartment in the Al-Rimal neighborhood.
Medical sources reported that several children sustained injuries during Israeli airstrikes on Palestine Stadium in central Gaza City. Another air attack on a tower adjacent to a school in the Al-Nafaq area injured multiple civilians.
Witnesses speaking to media revealed that Israeli forces continued aggressive operations in Gaza City, deploying booby-trapped robots between homes and residential structures.
On Tuesday, Israel initiated a new phase of its ground campaign aimed at reclaiming full control over Gaza City. By Wednesday evening, heavy Israeli military vehicles, including tanks, advanced into new northern neighborhoods.
Eyewitnesses told media that Israeli tanks pushed several hundred meters into the Safatawi area at the end of Al-Jalaa Street in northern Gaza City. Bulldozers and other armored vehicles were also reported operating near Al-Karama Towers and the Mukhabarat district in the city’s northwest.
Meanwhile, intensified Israeli artillery and air raids forced residents to flee southward, witnesses said, as the ground offensive escalates.
According to media, hospitals in Gaza City received 42 civilian bodies following relentless Israeli air raids targeting the densely populated urban center.
A deadly Israeli airstrike near Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital resulted in two fatalities. Additional strikes in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood killed five individuals, including a Palestinian couple, targeting civilians and residential buildings.
In the Tel Hawa district, a drone strike on a residential building left three dead and numerous wounded. A mother and her child were also killed when an Israeli helicopter struck an apartment in the Al-Rimal neighborhood.
Medical sources reported that several children sustained injuries during Israeli airstrikes on Palestine Stadium in central Gaza City. Another air attack on a tower adjacent to a school in the Al-Nafaq area injured multiple civilians.
Witnesses speaking to media revealed that Israeli forces continued aggressive operations in Gaza City, deploying booby-trapped robots between homes and residential structures.
On Tuesday, Israel initiated a new phase of its ground campaign aimed at reclaiming full control over Gaza City. By Wednesday evening, heavy Israeli military vehicles, including tanks, advanced into new northern neighborhoods.
Eyewitnesses told media that Israeli tanks pushed several hundred meters into the Safatawi area at the end of Al-Jalaa Street in northern Gaza City. Bulldozers and other armored vehicles were also reported operating near Al-Karama Towers and the Mukhabarat district in the city’s northwest.
Meanwhile, intensified Israeli artillery and air raids forced residents to flee southward, witnesses said, as the ground offensive escalates.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment