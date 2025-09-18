Young Author Iftekhar Uddin Releases Debut Book “The Young Explorer”
(MENAFN- Jimmi Jaiswal) Bangladesh’s literary world has welcomed a fresh new voice with the release of “The Young Explorer”, the debut book by young author Iftekhar Uddin, who is only 21 years old.
Born on 29 June 2004, Iftekhar has already begun carving out a place for himself among the new generation of Bangladeshi writers. Currently a student of English Literature, he has balanced his academic journey with his passion for creative writing.
His first book, “The Young Explorer”, reflects the curiosity, ambition, and dreams of today’s youth. With a fresh perspective and inspirational storytelling, the book has already begun drawing attention from young readers and literary enthusiasts alike.
Speaking about his journey, Iftekhar said that literature has always been more than just words on paper—it has been a way to explore life, imagination, and the endless possibilities of the human mind.
The release of “The Young Explorer” marks the beginning of what promises to be an inspiring literary career. Critics believe his debut could inspire many young writers in Bangladesh to pursue their dreams of authorship.
With this milestone achievement at just 21, Iftekhar Uddin has positioned himself as one of the rising young voices in the country’s literary scene.
