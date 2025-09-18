Breakout Buzz: Key Levels To Watch In Tech Mahindra, PNB, KPIT, MCX, Dhani And More
SEBI-registered analysts have identified breakout opportunities in stocks from the technology and banking space, along with select broader market counters, indicating fresh upside potential.
Let's take a look at their stock recommendations. Analyst Financial Sarthis has flagged four breakout stocks to watch.
Tech Mahindra: After breaking out of the 5-day chart with strong volume, stock is eyeing the key resistance at ₹1,554. A breach above this level could trigger a significant upside.
CDSL: The stock has seen a breakout with volumes on the 75-minute timeframe. Support is seen at ₹1,565, with upside targets at ₹1,585 and ₹1,605.
Punjab National Bank: The stock has seen a breakout from a strong zone that was tested multiple times in 2024 & 2025. With the PSU index also breaking out, momentum is on the side of the bulls. Support is seen at ₹107-₹108, with target prices of ₹115 and ₹125.
KPIT Technologies: The stock has cleared a key resistance at ₹1,295 (tested twice) with strong volumes. Watch for a move above ₹1,300, which could open the path towards ₹1,360–₹1,368 (gap-fill zone).
Analyst Vinay Taparia is also bullish on the technology space, along with select smallcaps.
He has identified a promising breakout in the Nifty IT index and believes it could move to the 39,000 level within the next 9-12 months. Within IT, he advised traders to watch out for TCS, which is poised to see a big reversal on the charts. ₹3,100 has been identified as a crucial support.
Also, keep an eye on Dhani Services which has seen a fresh breakout. Immediate resistance is seen at ₹75-₹77, which, if breached, could trigger an upside to ₹84-₹90.
Selan Exploration has seen a good breakout with volumes after forming a morning star pattern a few days ago. The stock can move to ₹670 levels in the short term, but a close below ₹540 negates this view.
The Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has given a good breakout on the daily chart with good volumes. It can move to the ₹8,400-₹9,000 levels in the short term. A close below ₹7,600 negates this view.
CAMS has seen a double bottom breakout with good volumes. It can move to ₹4,350-₹4,600 levels in the short term. But a close below ₹3,800 invalidates this outlook.
