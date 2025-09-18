Powerdmarc Named As Leader In DMARC Software For Fall 2025
PowerDMARC Named as Leader in DMARC Software for Fall 2025
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
In addition to the G2 Fall Leader Badge, PowerDMARC received several other high honors in the latest G2 Fall Reports 2025 , including:
- Best Relationship Most Implementable Best Results Momentum Leader
These badges reflect the high satisfaction ratings from verified users, as well as PowerDMARC's proven ability to deliver measurable results, seamless implementation, and exceptional customer support.
Regional Leadership Across EMEA, Europe, Asia, and Asia-Pacific
PowerDMARC also achieved a significant milestone by earning Regional Leader Badges for EMEA, Europe, Asia, and Asia-Pacific . This recognition highlights the company's global expansion and its ability to offer tailored solutions that address the unique email security challenges faced by organizations in diverse regulatory environments.
"Being recognized as a G2 Leader for the third consecutive quarter, 2 years in a row, is a testament to our team's dedication and our customers' trust," said Maitham Al Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC. "We will continue innovating to simplify email security and help organizations protect their domains from evolving cyber threats."
The Value of G2 Recognition
G2, the leading software review platform, ranks products based on real customer feedback and market presence. Being a G2 Leader reflects PowerDMARC's market credibility, customer trust, and ongoing commitment to email and domain security innovation.
Contact PowerDMARC to learn more.
About the company: PowerDMARC is a leading email authentication and domain protection platform, offering comprehensive solutions including DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, TLS-RPT, and hosted reporting with AI-powered threat intelligence. The platform secures email ecosystems for over 10,000 organizations across more than 100 countries, including Fortune 100 companies, governments, and large enterprises. PowerDMARC is MSP/MSSP-ready with full white-label support and holds SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, and GDPR compliance certifications.
Contact Info:
Name: Ahona Rudra
Email: ...
Organization: PowerDMARC
Website:
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Plentisoft
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment