Networknewsbreaks Naples Soap Company, Inc. (OTCQB: NASO) Appoints Carolyn Thielman As Fractional CFO

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Naples Soap Company (OTCQB: NASO) , a national omni-channel retailer specializing in clean beauty skin, hair, and wellness products, announced the appointment of Carolyn Thielman, CPA, as fractional Chief Financial Officer. Thielman, who brings more than 15 years of financial leadership at Estée Lauder and experience scaling beauty and wellness brands, will oversee financial planning, capital allocation and cash flow management while guiding growth initiatives across retail, wholesale and e-commerce channels. She succeeds longtime CFO Jim Milner, CPA, who is retiring after 12 years but will continue to serve on the Company's Board of Directors.

To view the full press release, visit

About Naples Soap Company

Founded in 2009, Naples Soap Company specializes in more than 600 premium skin and hair care products made without harsh chemical additives, focusing on natural, nourishing ingredients. The Company operates 13 retail locations in Florida and products are sold online at Products are also sold at over 400 boutiques, spas, and retail stores throughout the United States through the Company's wholesale division. The Company has built a loyal customer base that values its commitment to sustainability, wellness, and a wide range of trusted bath and body products. Company stock trades on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol NASO.

For more information, visit the company's website at

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text“STOCKS” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

NetworkNewsWire is powered by IBN