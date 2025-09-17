Qatar Strongly Condemns Israeli Occupation's Large-Scale Ground Operation To Take Control Of Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar condemned, in the strongest terms, the wide-scale ground operation launched by the Israeli occupation to take control of Gaza, describing it as an extension of the war of genocide against the brotherly Palestinian people and a blatant violation of international law.
In a statement issued Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned that the Israeli occupation seeks to undermine the prospects for peace in the region through systematic plans that pose a threat to regional and international peace and security, including the brutal war of genocide on Gaza and its settlement, colonial, and racist policies based on arrogance, aggression, and treachery. This, the Ministry emphasized, requires decisive international solidarity to compel Israel to adhere to the international legitimacy resolutions.
The Ministry reaffirmed the State of Qatar's firm and permanent stance in support of the Palestinian cause and the steadfastness of the brotherly Palestinian people, based on the international legitimacy resolutions and the two-state solution that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
