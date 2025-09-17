Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
King Charles Jokes Nixon Was 'Obsessed' With Royals: 'I Might've Been Married Off!' - But To Whom?


2025-09-17 10:10:47
(MENAFN- Live Mint) At the UK State Banquet hosted for US President Donald Trump and the First Lady, Melania, King Charles made a rare reference to an old news story as he joked about the 'royal-obsessed' former US President Richard Nixon.

In the warm and witty speech at the dinner, Charles reflected on the 'unparalleled partnership' between the US and the UK, and joked that Nixon had tried to arrange a wedding between him and his daughter in the 1970s.

