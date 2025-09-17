Carrefour Exits 4 Countries In 10 Months As Hypermax Expands: What You Should Know

Carrefour, one of the Middle East's most recognisable supermarket brands, has exited four countries in just over 10 months, marking a significant shift in the regional grocery market. The retailer closed its stores in Jordan, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait, each time thanking customers for their support while offering little explanation for the decisions.

UAE-based conglomerate Majid Al Futtaim, which holds exclusive rights to operate Carrefour in the region, has simultaneously expanded the operations of its own grocery brand, HyperMax.

Here's a detailed look at the closures, the reasons given, and what the expansion of HyperMax means for shoppers and the region's retail landscape.

Where has Carrefour ceased operations so far?

Jordan : Stores officially closed on November 4, 2024.

Oman : All operations ended on January 7, 2025 - two months after the Jordan exit.

Bahrain : Carrefour ceased trading on September 14, 2025.

Kuwait : Just two days later, on September 16, 2025, Carrefour confirmed its exit from the third Gulf country.

What were the reasons mentioned for the exits?

Official reasons or company statements have been limited. Most announcements - made on social media - expressed gratitude to customers, apologised for any inconvenience, and stated the dates when operations would cease. No financial or operational reasons were specified.

Jordan's announcement on November 4, 2024, stated:“We thank our customers and apologise for any inconvenience this decision may cause.”

Bahrain's exit statement said Carrefour“thanked all its customers for their trust and support throughout the decades.”

In Kuwait, the notice said Carrefour would“cease operations... effective September 16, 2025.”

Who operates Carrefour in the Middle East?

Carrefour was introduced to the region in 1995 by UAE-based conglomerate Majid Al Futtaim (MAF).

MAF holds the exclusive rights to operate Carrefour under its own name and“M” logo in countries across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. These include Bahrain, Egypt, Georgia, Iraq, Kenya, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Uganda.

As of May 2025, Majid Al Futtaim Retail manages a network of more than 390 Carrefour stores across 12 markets, serving over 700,000 customers daily.

Has Majid Al Futtaim commented on the exits?

No. Khaleej Times has reached out to the retailer for a comment.

What is HyperMax? Where does it operate?

HyperMax is Majid Al Futtaim's own grocery retail brand, launched to expand its retail portfolio.

After Carrefour's exit from Bahrain, MAF announced six HyperMax stores across the Gulf country.

MAF had previously revealed that the grocery retail brand has 44 locations in Jordan and Oman, bringing the total to 60 stores across three markets.

HyperMax emphasises partnerships with local farmers, producers, suppliers, and SMEs. For example, in Bahrain, it works with over 250 local partners.

Will HyperMax replace all Carrefour stores in the region?

The brand began operating in markets where Carrefour exited almost immediately. However, no official announcement indicates that HyperMax will replace all Carrefour stores in the region.

In fact, in a statement shared with Khaleej Times, MAF said there are no immediate plans to expand HyperMax beyond Jordan, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait.