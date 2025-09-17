Dubai Residents On Alert After Snakes Spotted In Community Authority Takes Action

Several residents of a Dubai community have taken precautions after snakes were spotted inside their building premises. Those living in Remraam have also had conversations with their children, warning them to be watchful.

“I have asked my kids to be careful when playing outside,” said Indian expat Suraj, who lives in the Thamam cluster of Remraam with his wife and three children.

“They often play ball outside, and when it flies into the bushes, they go into the bushes to retrieve it. I have warned them that snakes have been spotted in the area, and they could be in the bushes, too. We have advised them to use rubber gloves if they need to retrieve anything from near the bushes.”

Over the last few weeks, some residents of the Al Ramth cluster have reported spotting snakes in the community. Some of these harmless vipers were spotted on the doorsteps of apartments, while others were found on the balcony. Videos of these snakes within the community and building were shared on social media by the residents.

In a statement to Khaleej Times, Dubai Municipality (DM) assured residents that it took“immediate steps to allay public concerns” and that a specialised technical team rehomed one reptile. It also said that snake traps and repellents were installed in the community.

Displaced due to construction?

Fathima Anwar, a resident of Remraam for almost a decade, said she has never faced this issue previously.“We have never had such an incident in all our nine years of living here,” she said.“It is only recently that we have had this issue. We have construction work going on very close to the community. I have heard a lot of neighbours discussing that these snakes may have been living in that area and are now homeless because of the construction.”

The civic body agreed that the proximity of construction sites“might have acted as a lure” for the reptiles.

According to Suraj, discussions have been held on their community boards, urging residents to exercise caution and mindfulness when walking around and to remain calm if a snake is spotted.

Remedial measures

The municipality said it has coordinated with the developer for remedial measures, including setting additional traps, pruning trees, timely removal of construction waste, and continuous monitoring.

“Dubai Municipality is fully committed to public health and safety and continues working closely with residents, developers, and partners to ensure a secure environment for all community members,” the statement concluded.

According to Fathima, messages posted on the community social media said that there was also a dedicated team working every day for three hours to search for snakes.“It is amazing to see the municipality and the community developer take such proactive measures,” she said.“Everyone is pitching in to make it a safer place.”