Syrian President Discusses Regional Developments With Turkish Intelligence Chief
Damascus: Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara discussed regional developments Wednesday with head of the Turkish Intelligence Service Ibrahim Kalin.
The meeting also reviewed the developments of the agreement signed with the leadership of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Mar. 10, 2025.
The two sides stressed the importance of maintaining the unity and territorial integrity of Syria, and considered the existing understandings to be an important step toward enhancing stability and supporting the political solution process, in a way that serves the interests of the Syrian people and maintains the sovereignty of the state.
