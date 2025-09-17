Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Syrian President Discusses Regional Developments With Turkish Intelligence Chief

Syrian President Discusses Regional Developments With Turkish Intelligence Chief


2025-09-17 11:25:31
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Damascus: Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara discussed regional developments Wednesday with head of the Turkish Intelligence Service Ibrahim Kalin.

The meeting also reviewed the developments of the agreement signed with the leadership of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Mar. 10, 2025.

The two sides stressed the importance of maintaining the unity and territorial integrity of Syria, and considered the existing understandings to be an important step toward enhancing stability and supporting the political solution process, in a way that serves the interests of the Syrian people and maintains the sovereignty of the state.

MENAFN17092025000063011010ID1110077560

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search