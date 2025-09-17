UAE: Housemaid Suffers Severe Burns In Gas Cylinder Explosion In Ras Al Khaimah

A domestic worker suffered severe burns in a gas-cylinder explosion on Friday (September 12) that damaged a family home in Wadi Esfita, about 96 kilometres south of Ras Al Khaimah city.

Musabah Muhammad Al-Laili, one of the residents of the ill-fated house, told Khaleej Times that divine providence saved his family, including his children, from the tragedy. The entire household had gathered at his late father's home, as they do every Friday, when the explosion happened.

Recommended For You Rajinikanth confirms collab with Kamal Haasan, director yet to be decided UAE: Experts say AI can be sustainable despite data centres needing more power

“At the time of the evening call to prayer, my sister and I were outside when we heard a massive blast,” Al-Laili recalled.“At first, we thought it might be just a door slamming, but moments later, one of the housemaids called out, 'Fire, fire!' We rushed over and found our home damaged.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The explosion took place in the kitchen after a rat chewed through the gas cylinder hose, causing a leak. Investigators confirmed the ignition triggered the blast.

“The force was unbelievable,” Al-Laili said.“The kitchen door was blown nearly 50 metres away. Utensils melted, the air-conditioner and refrigerator were destroyed, the plastic ceiling collapsed, and fans and other equipment were shattered (due to the impact of the blast). It wasn't just fire, it was like the whole place had been torn apart.”

The domestic worker, in her 40s and of Asian nationality, was in the kitchen when the explosion occurred. She sustained second-and third-degree burns over most of her body and is currently in intensive care in critical condition, requiring approximately 20 surgeries.

She was initially treated at Fujairah Hospital before being transferred to Sheikh Khalifa Specialty Hospital due to the severity of her injuries.

"She ran to my sister's house nearby after the explosion,” Al-Laili recounted.“Her condition is extremely serious. We are heartbroken and praying for her recovery, even though doctors have said it will be very challenging. Ultimately, everything is in God's hands.”

The housemaid has been working with the family for only four months. The domestic worker agency from where she was hired has been requested to inform her family about the incident.

Emergency teams from Ras Al Khaimah Police and Civil Defence, as well as fire investigation experts, arrived swiftly on the scene.“We are deeply grateful for their quick response,” Al-Laili said.

He urged other families to remain vigilant.“Everyone should check their gas connections and ensure there's ventilation before turning on the stove. Even something small, like a rat biting a pipe, can lead to disaster.”

The Al-Laili family was not at home during the explosion. They expressed relief that no one else was inside, but said they were affected by what happened to the domestic worker.